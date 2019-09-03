Police lights day

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in eastern Henrico County, police said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Henrico police responded to the 6800 block of Monahan Road after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police did not immediately identify the man who was killed.

Monahan Road was closed between Darbytown and Charles City roads for several hours as police investigated but later reopened.

Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said Tuesday night that the investigation remained underway and that additional information might be released Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription