A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in eastern Henrico County, police said.
Just after 3:30 p.m., Henrico police responded to the 6800 block of Monahan Road after receiving a report of a shooting.
Police did not immediately identify the man who was killed.
Monahan Road was closed between Darbytown and Charles City roads for several hours as police investigated but later reopened.
Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said Tuesday night that the investigation remained underway and that additional information might be released Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.