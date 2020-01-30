A mother and son died Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash in a Henrico County neighborhood.
At 9:46 a.m., a 911 call was made to report a crash at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Byron Street, which is a few blocks southwest of Mechanicsville Turnpike and East Laburnum Avenue.
There were five passengers among the three vehicles — a van and two sedans. Two passengers were confirmed dead at the scene, Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said in a video from the scene that was posted on Twitter. Police later identified them as Miranda Tyler and her son, Teon Tyler, of Henrico.
Two people were taken to hospitals, and another was treated at the scene.
The fatalities were probably caused by airbags.
Janis Peace commenting: What is the speed limit at that location? I can't imagine anyone going all that fast to have a wreck bad enough to cause all of this at that intersection. It really would not have been considered rush hour so . . . if it had been at Austin and Laburnum I could more easily understand. Maybe phones?
Really everybody our amazing police force strives everyday to make people obey the speed limits and they are not out to get us tickets they are out to prevent all this pain and suffering that just happened. I know of the spokesperson and I see the passion and his sorrow in his eyes. This was all preventable....speed must be a factor.
It most likely occurred when all three driver were attempting to give the right-of-way to the others ….... Folks are just not used to that kind of driving. Period.
What is the speed limit at this location? With all the advanced safety features of today's vehicles how can this occur?
Slow down people!
