Three-car crash

Henrico police responded to the scene of a three-car collision at 9:46 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Austin Avenue and Byron Street.

 Henrico Division of Police

A mother and son died Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash in a Henrico County neighborhood.

At 9:46 a.m., a 911 call was made to report a crash at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Byron Street, which is a few blocks southwest of Mechanicsville Turnpike and East Laburnum Avenue.

There were five passengers among the three vehicles — a van and two sedans. Two passengers were confirmed dead at the scene, Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said in a video from the scene that was posted on Twitter. Police later identified them as Miranda Tyler and her son, Teon Tyler, of Henrico.

Two people were taken to hospitals, and another was treated at the scene.

