Chesterfield County police said a motorcyclist and a pedestrian are dead after a crash on Hull Street Road.
The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 11300 block of Hull Street Road, near Genito Road. Police said Chaz Matthew Wendt, a 29-year-old Midlothian resident, was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on westbound Hull Street Road when he struck a crossing pedestrian, 69-year-old Floyd J. Burkhammer.
Wendt, who lived in the 14600 block of Creekglen Way, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Burkhammer, who police said had no permanent address, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. Police said initial indications are that alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.
Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or by using the P3 Tips app.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
