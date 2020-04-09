A suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins who fired on Colonial Heights police during a traffic stop early Thursday was found dead after an officer returned fire, authorities said.
Virginia State Police identified the man as Zyon Romeir Wyche, 19, of Hopewell. No officers were injured.
In a news release, Colonial Heights police Sgt. Renee Walters said officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Clearfield Circle for a report of a person entering vehicles.
Responding officers located an unoccupied suspicious vehicle. As officers canvassed the area, a person got into the vehicle and attempted to leave the area, Walters said.
At that point, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Dunlop Farms Boulevard. The driver, the lone occupant, got out, displayed a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the officers, Walters said.
A Colonial Heights officer returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot toward Greenmeadow Court, Walters said.
A short time later, a Prince George County police K-9 unit, which had been summoned to the scene, located the suspect dead behind a residence in the 300 block of Greenmeadow Court, Walters said
Police did not say whether they believe that Wyche died after being struck by rounds fired by the officer or from a self-inflicted wound. State police said a firearm was recovered near Wyche’s body, which was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
State police are investigating the shooting at the request of Colonial Heights police. The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with information can call Colonial Heights police at (804) 520-9300, option #7, or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Street Justice!
Moral, don't to break into cars and don't shoot at police. They will defend themselves. I sure he was a fine member of civilized society.
Nice shot!
In England cops seldom even carry guns thanks to common sense gun control laws. Cop/criminal interactions turn out better for parties on both sides much more often.
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
DrakiePooPoo - you’re right again. It would have been a love fest for the police if they had been unarmed. I’m sure robber and cops would have hugged and sat down for a round of Kumbaya.
This has to be the stupidest comment I've ever read. Right - it turns out better for both sides when cops without guns that interact with criminals. SMHD!!
Stick around. There is more where that one came from.
Sorry Drake, got to agree with some of the others on this silly remark by you. The man had a gun and he was pointing it at and shooting at, the officers. What the heck did you expect them to do? Shoot at a cop and by gosh, they have every right to take you down. One less dangerous individual walking around now.
I bet if this happened in England the cop wished he was armed
Poke a gun at a cop, get lit op. Simple
