Suspect Sought in Mechanicsville Turnpike Homicide

Richmond police said the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored trousers. He was seen on security camera fleeing the area on foot in the direction of Whitcomb Court.

 RICHMOND POLICE

UPDATE: Richmond police said Friday that they need help with identifying a man who is suspected of committing a fatal shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike early Wednesday.

Police said the man walked up to the victim's vehicle and fired shots, fatally striking 34-year-old Javon A. Tuck of Henrico County. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored trousers, police said, and he was seen on security camera fleeing the area on foot in the direction of Whitcomb Court.

“Detectives are making progress in this case and believe someone knows who shot [Javon] Tuck and why,” Richmond police Capt. James Laino said.

ORIGINAL: Police said a Henrico County resident was the man who was fatally shot early Wednesday in Richmond’s East End.

The man was identified as Javon A. Tuck, 34, of the 4600 block of Eastover Avenue.

About 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, Richmond police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, just south of Interstate 64. Arriving officers found Tuck in the driver’s seat of his car. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m.

Richmond police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

