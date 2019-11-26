A Richmond man has been charged after an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon inside a restroom at a Walmart in Chesterfield County, according to police. No one was injured.
About 2:15 p.m., Chesterfield police responded to a report of a shooting at the Chattanooga Plaza store, off Hull Street Road and state Route 288. Arriving officers found that a man had accidentally fired a shot in a store restroom about 2:15 p.m.
Clifford C. Shook Jr., 66, of the 5200 block of Stratton Road in Richmond, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in Chesterfield General District Court on Dec. 9.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Just the type of person we DON’T want walking around with a gun. He needs to be arrested and spend some time contemplating his reckless endangerment in jail.
Any stray body parts found?
Are we sure it wasn't a woman who's gun "accidentally" went off?
Women aren’t dumb enough to be carrying in Walmart, well maybe Amanda Chase.
LOL! Turns out it's a man.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.