A Richmond man has been charged after an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon inside a restroom at a Walmart in Chesterfield County, according to police. No one was injured.

About 2:15 p.m., Chesterfield police responded to a report of a shooting at the Chattanooga Plaza store, off Hull Street Road and state Route 288. Arriving officers found that a man had accidentally fired a shot in a store restroom about 2:15 p.m.

Clifford C. Shook Jr., 66, of the 5200 block of Stratton Road in Richmond, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Chesterfield General District Court on Dec. 9.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

