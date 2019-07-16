Police lights day

Richmond police say they are investigating the death of an infant that might be heat-related.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 4600 block of Britannia Road in South Side, just southeast of the intersection of Warwick Road and Broad Rock Boulevard, after receiving a report of a child needing assistance.

When officers arrived, they found a girl younger than 1 who was suffering from possible heat-related distress. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said Tuesday evening that foul play was not immediately suspected.

A South Richmond resident told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he had seen about a half-dozen police officers remove from a vehicle a car seat containing an infant who appeared to be dead. The resident, Quenton Massenberry, said the vehicle was parked outside a home in the 4600 block of Britannia Road.

Tuesday’s temperatures peaked in the mid-90s across Richmond, but the heat index rose to as high as 105 degrees in the afternoon.

A study released Tuesday by the Union of Concerned Scientists, titled "Killer Heat," said infants and small children are among the most susceptible to heat-related illness because their smaller bodies lose water faster than adults, leading to dehydration, and they are less likely to know how to deal with it.

Anyone with information about the infant's death is asked to call Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-6870 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

