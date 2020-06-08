Richmond's top prosecutor Colette McEachin says she will waive the possibility of jail time for anyone charged only with violating the curfew during last week's protests.
But she stopped short of dropping the charges all together, as demonstrators have called. Protests continued for 11th straight day Monday, but numbers have dwindled from thousands that descended upon mainly downtown Richmond and Monument Avenue to a couple dozen.
At Mayor Levar Stoney's request, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a nightly curfew for the city that began at 8 p.m. on May 31 and ended Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Police arrested or detained more than 233 people the first night of the curfew, most for breaking the executive order, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.
Another seven people were arrested early Wednesday morning, though the details of those charges haven't yet been released by police. Nor have Richmond police said if any other demonstrators were detained for curfew violations beyond the first of the three-day order or if anyone else was arrested any other nights.
On Monday night Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith said the department was conducting a comprehensive review of the “conduct of its officers” and its “use of force and crowd management policies as well as all tactics used during the past week,” in an statement emailed late Monday.
This comes after a week of missteps by the department in the face of protests that have called more accountability in policing.
Smith again apologized for the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters last Monday – the department first defended the action twice on Twitter - and said he supported McEachin’s investigation into what happened during that incident.
“I support this investigation and we are working quickly and thoroughly to ensure cooperation and full accountability,” he said. “I will provide the public with an update on the investigations and any disciplinary steps taken once they are complete and a determination is made by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office that allows such discussion.”
Smith also promised input from community leaders about policies, training and practices needed “to change to reflect the needs of our city.” Several advocacy groups have been calling for public meetings with the department since before Smith took over as chief.
“I am personally committed to continuing the conversation on police reform with the community,” Smith said.
After first refusing protesters calls to drop the charges, Stoney said Friday on Twitter that he had talked to McEachin: "I made it clear that peaceful protesters who were arrested solely for violating curfew should have their charges dropped."
In response to an email inquiry from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and later in a tweet on Monday, McEachin said: "My office has an ethical duty to investigate the facts of each case before we proceed to trial, and that is what we will continue to do regarding those persons charged with violating the curfew requested by the Mayor."
"Nevertheless, I will exercise my prosecutorial discretion as Commonwealth’s Attorney and waive the possibility of incarceration for anyone charged solely with violating the requested curfew," her email said.
The way to start the healing is listen to the parties snd make concessions.
Well done, Mayor Stoney!
The mayor asked for a curfew that he doesn't want enforced. He asked the governor to support a continuation of policies to prevent the spread of the virus and is then seen and photographed repeatedly violating the guidelines he pushed for. Richmond deserves a more thoughtful and mature man or woman at the head of its government.
I wouldn’t exactly call sending police to break up curfew breakers “not enforced”.
Breaking curfew is not a felony offense like, say, revving your engine and driving your car into a bunch of peaceful protesters.
Why flood the courts with a bunch of cases that will likely be thrown out while antagonizing the citizens who are already righteously outraged.
No one should have any Charges dropped for violating a Mandated Curfew , If this happens Richmond's laws mean nothing and we are living under Anarchy !
No. It means Richmond is not stupid enough to waste money prosecuting a bunch of people who did nothing worse than go outside to exercise their free speech for a compelling reason.
The New America in action .... Justice only for those who protest, burn and loot. Period.
Again with the nonsense. Arson and looting were not the charges, violating the curfew was.
Would you agree that lose arrested for theft and arson should be charged? How about graffiti on private buildings? Breaking windows and storefronts?
Again with the nonsense ... Arson and looting took place at almost protest across the nation, just have most that BLM had anything to do with.
Tell me Melissa ..... when you were out their mourning poor old Mr. Floyd, why didn't you take a video of those (out of towners) that were doing the arson and looting you frown upon, instead of blindly walking down the street peacefully, proudly displaying your clinched fist as a sign of love for your fellow citizen? ….. Seems today, folk’s cherry pick what they video to suit their agenda. Period.
Drop the charges. It's a complete waste of the city's time, money and focus.
The Governor has already awarded them, they should pay a fine!
Is not the "possibility of incarceration" technically up to the judge / jury? Prosecutor prosecutes. Defense attorney defends. Judge / jury decides on guilt and sentencing.
And when it’s a frivolous case, they pass on prosecution. Such as this case.
And it's improper for a Mayor to approach a Commonwealth Attorney and attempt to influence her decision making!'
