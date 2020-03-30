A burglary suspect was taken into custody after he engaged Chesterfield County police in a standoff Monday morning, authorities said.

Bria Leanna Young, also known as Robert Brian Young, was arrested on warrants of burglary and grand larceny in connection with several break-ins at a Chesterfield apartment complex.

Five separate apartments were broken into in Falling Creek Apartments on Marina Drive from March 13 to March 19, police said. Cash, cellphones and credit cards were stolen.

Police said officers responded Monday morning to the 2500 block of Marina Drive, located southeast of Chippenham Parkway and Jefferson Davis Highway near Falling Creek, to serve warrants on the burglary suspect.

But Young entered a vacant apartment and refused to come out, said police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon.

Members of the department's SWAT and negotiations teams responded to try and get the suspect to surrender, Caroon said.

Young, who is 33 and lives on South Beulah Road in Chesterfield, was taken into custody shortly after noon.

