A burglary suspect who engaged Chesterfield County police in a standoff Monday morning has been taken into custody, authorities said.
Bria Leanna Young, also known as Robert Brian Young, 33, of South Beulah Road in Chesterfield, was arrested on warrants of burglary and grand larceny in connection with several break-ins at a Chesterfield apartment complex.
Between March 13 and March 19, five separate apartments were broken into in Falling Creek Apartments on Marina Drive, police said. Cash, cellphones and credit cards were stolen during the break-ins.
Police said officers responded Monday morning to the 2500 block of Marina Drive, located southeast of Chippenham Parkway and Jefferson Davis Highway near Falling Creek, to serve warrants on the burglary suspect.
But the suspect entered a vacant apartment and refused to come out, said police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon.
"There is no indication that anyone is in the apartment with him," she said.
Members of the department's SWAT and negotiations teams responded to try and get the suspect to surrender, Caroon said.
Young was taken into custody shortly after noon.
(1) comment
looking for toilet paper.. let him/her be
