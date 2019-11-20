Richmond police are asking the public to help them identify two people who carried out a robbery at The Hill Cafe in Church Hill.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, two masked men entered the restaurant in the 2800 block of East Broad Street armed with guns. They robbed several customers of their items and fled. They were last seen headed north on 28th Street and made a right into an alleyway nearby, the police said Wednesday.

The Richmond Restaurant Group, which operates The Hill Cafe, said in a statement Wednesday evening:

"By now you’ve probably seen that The Hill Cafe was robbed at gunpoint on the night of November 8th, 2019. It’s something no restaurant owner ever wants to happen, let alone with patrons on the premises. The most important thing is that no one was harmed. We are grateful how composed and calm our manager and customers were through this incident.

"We’ve operated The Hill Cafe for nearly 20 years in Church Hill and are proud to be a part of the Church Hill community. We believe it’s a safe and thriving neighborhood, but the sad reality is incidences like this can happen anywhere. As a company, we put the safety of our customers and employees first so this hits very close to home. We will continue to do all we can to assist the RPD investigation. We thank you for your support and any help you can provide in identifying the suspects."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

