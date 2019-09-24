A Chesterfield County elementary school scheduled for demolition to make way for a new building sustained $250,000 in vandalism in the last week by suspects who broke into the building, police said.
Vandals broke windows, ceiling tiles, toilets, sinks, water fountains and other items at Reams Road Elementary School at 10141 Reams Road. Police believe the building was entered sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Monday.
Although the building is set to be demolished, school officials planned to remove items from the building and possibly reuse them. The damage was roughly estimated at $250,000.
Beginning this fall, the school began operating on a temporary basis out of six modular buildings located on the campus of A.M. Davis Elementary School. A new building for Reams is to be constructed on the existing site in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Demolition of the existing school facility and construction of the replacement school, approved in the 2013 school bond referendum, will begin later this fall.
Anyone with information about the vandalism can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or through the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.