Virginia Commonwealth University police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that was videoed and posted to a social media platform.
Mario Perry Johnson, 26, who has no current address but a last known address in Henrico, is wanted by VCU police for the unlawful creation of an image of another.
Johnson is not affiliated with the university, according to police.
Detectives are also looking for another man, who was spotted on VCU surveillance cameras walking with Johnson into the university's Cary Street Parking Deck shortly before midnight on Saturday.
Detectives believe the assault occurred late at night on Saturday or in the early morning hours of Sunday. They've been unable to determine an exact location where the reported assault happened, but it could have occurred in an apartment or private residence.
VCU police received reports on Sunday of the sexual assault that was video-recorded and posted to the messaging site Snapchat.
Campus cameras tracked the two men walking from Oregon Hill onto VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. They walked along West Main Street near VCU’s Gladding Residence Center. Police said the two men were asking VCU students about parties downtown.
The unidentified man was described as having facial hair and wearing glasses, a bright-colored lanyard, a dark shirt, brown pants and red sneakers.
Anyone with information should contact the VCU Police Department: for emergencies call, (804) 828-1234 . For non-emergency tips, call (804) 828-1196.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
police don't issue warrants. that's a judicial function. police often serve warrants.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.