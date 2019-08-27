Police at Virginia Commonwealth University are looking for two men believed to be involved in a sexual assault that was captured on video and posted on Snapchat, a social media messaging service.
VCU police initially received reports of the assault on Sunday, which they believe occurred late at night on Saturday or in the early-morning hours of Sunday, the department said in a statement. Detectives aren't sure where the assault occurred, but believe it may have been at an apartment or private home.
Since Sunday, police said they've received reports of the men, whom they are calling "persons of interest," asking VCU students about parties downtown.
Using the university's security cameras, police tracked the two men walking from Oregon Hill onto VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. The men were seen walking along West Main Street near VCU’s Gladding Residence Center (GRC).
It is not known if either man is affiliated with the university, police said.
In images provided by police, one man wore a dark-colored and yellow top; the other man was wearing a gray shirt and a red Cincinnati Reds baseball cap.
Another image, captured at the corner of Laurel and West Main streets in the early-morning hours of Sunday, shows a fuller view of the men. One is wearing a red hat, a dark shirt with graphics, dark pants and sneakers; the other is wearing a dark jacket, yellow or light shirt, tan or brown pants and red sneakers.
The department was criticized on social media Sunday in posts about the sexual assault, including from at least two VCU students, saying that police weren't investigating because they couldn't determine a location.
In the statement about the persons of interest, police said they've been actively investigating since the assault was reported.
"The VCU Police Department takes all reports of sexual assault seriously," the statement read. "We ask that anyone with information on these two individuals please contact us. Students or community members who were downtown on Saturday night or early Sunday morning may have seen them walking on or near VCU’s campuses, may have seen or met them at a party, restaurant or store or may know them personally. Any amount of information you can provide about their identities and whereabouts this weekend will help our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to call VCU Police at (804) 828-1234 or send tips using the LiveSafe app.
