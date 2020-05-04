Virginia Commonwealth University police said they are aware of the allegations of sexual assaults on or near campus posted by an anonymous Twitter account, which has since been de-activated.
The Twitter account, which appeared Thursday and was deactivated on Friday, went by the username @VCURAPIST1. It posted several anonymous allegations based on submissions it received, as well as photos of alleged perpetrators.
A second account, @vcurapist, appeared around the same time, and is still active, but hasn't posted any allegations. Other Virginia colleges have had similar accounts created including Old Dominion University and George Mason University.
"VCU Police has reached out to the account manager and individuals who are sharing information indicating they are sexual assault survivors," said Corey Byers, a spokeswoman for the campus police.
Byers said Monday that one person who was accused of assault by the account had contacted VCU police.
"As of now, detectives do not have active criminal investigations stemming from those posts," Byers said. "Survivors have not reached out to speak with police about filing a report.
"We take all reports of sexual assault seriously," the department posted on Twitter over the weekend. "We do not encourage anyone to send information about alleged sexual assaults to anonymous online accounts/platforms that are unaffiliated with VCU, a university or law enforcement agency. Doing so can put those who post and those accused at risk for online harassment and potential harm."
Police encouraged those wanting to make a report to their allegations online at http://bit.ly/2D0FcCV or by calling (804) 828-1196.
The campus also has a program called You Have Options to give survivors and third parties options for reporting and seeking medical, counseling and advocacy services.
