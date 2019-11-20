Richmond police are asking the public to help them identify two people who carried out a robbery at The Hill Cafe in Church Hill.
At about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, two masked men entered the restaurant in the 2800 block of East Broad Street armed with guns. They robbed several customers of their items and fled. They were last seen headed north on 28th Street and made a right into an alleyway nearby, the police said Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
It's the same old story all over again. The Keystone Cops of Richmond were AWOL again as irresponsible citizens, who refused to take common-sense personal responsibility for their own self-defense by purchasing a gun, robbed. A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states that the police do not have a constitutional duty to protect citizens. A $10 million study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent and that restrictions on gun ownership do not reduce gun violence.
Guns are so empowering to people who want o commit crimes. Just walk in, show it, and walk out with whatever you want. That's why other large first world democracies that have passed common sense gun control laws have so many fewer places of business robbed by violent criminals during public hours.
For example...
In England in 2015 there were a total of 51,000 robberies IN TOTAL (includes non-violent robberies like B&E, property stolen when left unattended, pickpockets, etc.)
In the USA in 2015 there were 133,568 ARMED Robberies. ...327,324 ROBBERIES IN TOTAL as reported by the FBI
fewer guns = fewer armed robberies.
the thugs are always wearing hoodies.....nice neighborhood restaurants.... scary moment. It would have been great if one of the customers was an off duty police officer
