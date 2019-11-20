Richmond police are asking the public to help them identify two people who carried out a robbery at The Hill Cafe in Church Hill.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, two masked men entered the restaurant in the 2800 block of East Broad Street armed with guns. They robbed several customers of their items and fled. They were last seen headed north on 28th Street and made a right into an alleyway nearby, the police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription