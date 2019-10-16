WASHINGTON - The Virginia Attorney General’s Office asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to turn down a new sentencing for Lee Boyd Malvo, one half of the sniper team that killed 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington in 2002.
Malvo was sentenced to four life-without-parole terms in Virginia for shootings committed when he was 17. Now 34, he is an inmate at Virginia's maximum-security Red Onion State Prison and has been behind bars for half his life.
“Fifteen years ago Lee Malvo was tried, convicted and sentenced for his role in the D.C. sniper attacks,” Toby J. Heytens, solicitor general of Virginia, told the justices Wednesday. Lower courts erred in ruling that subsequent U.S. Supreme Court rulings require Malvo to be resentenced, he said.
Heytens added, “Malvo's victims were already required to endure one full trial and sentencing hearing more than a decade ago, and the court should not lightly ask them to go through another, particularly given that the original sentencing fully complied with then-controlling constitutional restrictions.”
Danielle Spinelli, one of Malvo’s lawyers, strongly disagreed. She told the justices that Malvo was sentenced in 2004, a year before the high court began recognizing that juveniles are different from adults and barred juveniles from being executed, and long before the high court made the rulings that were at issue Wednesday.
Those rulings mean that the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment forbids states from imposing sentences of life without parole on juveniles who have not been found to be “permanently incorrigible.”
Malvo’s adult sniper partner and mentor, John Allen Muhammad, was tried separately, sentenced to death and executed in 2009. In Virginia, the two fatally shot three people and wounded two others, including a man outside a steakhouse in Ashland.
***
At issue Wednesday was whether Malvo's life-without-parole sentences were mandatory and therefore barred under a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision, and whether a 2016 decision by the justices means that the 2012 decision applies retroactively to Malvo.
The rulings were among several starting in 2005 - when the death penalty was ruled out for juveniles - that have lessened punishments for juvenile offenders.
Malvo’s 2003 jury trial resulted in two capital murder convictions related to a slaying in Fairfax County. His lawyers presented mitigating evidence and focused on his youth. The jury recommended life without parole, which, under Virginia law, is the only alternative sentence to death for a capital murder conviction.
After that trial, Malvo pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania County to one count of capital murder and one count of attempted capital murder and received two more life-without-parole sentences. All four sentences were imposed by judges in 2004.
But last year, a unanimous three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court order that Malvo be resentenced. The Virginia Attorney General’s Office appealed to the Supreme Court asking it to reverse the order.
The 4th Circuit cited the Supreme Court decisions in the cases of Miller v. Alabama in 2012 and Montgomery v. Louisiana in 2016.
Under the two rulings, the 4th Circuit held that in a homicide case, a court cannot impose a mandatory life-without-parole sentence on a minor unless it determines that he or she is "so permanently corrupt and incorrigible" that the person could never be rehabilitated.
The Virginia Supreme Court ruled to the contrary in another juvenile life-without-parole case, holding that those U.S. Supreme Court decisions did not concern Virginia because it does not have a mandatory sentencing system.
Although Virginia law makes only two sentences available for people convicted of capital murder - death and life without parole - circuit court judges in Virginia have the power to suspend some or all of a sentence.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg asked Heytens to “explain to me why these sentences are not mandatory. I mean, the jury had only two choices, death or life without parole. And nobody seemed to have appreciated at the time of Malvo's convictions that there was any discretion.”
Heytens conceded that he was not aware of any judge ever reducing a juvenile life-without-parole sentence for capital murder.
However, he reiterated that while the jury was instructed that its options were death or life without parole, the judge imposes sentences, not the jury in Virginia.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked, “Isn’t there a question of whether Virginia’s regime is truly discretionary?”
Heytens said that the Virginia Supreme Court has settled that question and that sentences such as Malvo’s are not mandatory.
Eric J. Feigin, assistant to the solicitor general with the U.S. Department of Justice, said Malvo had a chance to seek a lower sentence based on his age. If that is enough for the sentencing to be discretionary, then that satisfies the requirements of the 2012 Miller ruling, he said.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor commented, “We're in an awkward place because of what the Virginia court did ... which is sort of look at something retroactively and say this is what you could have done. There's lack of clarity.”
Justice Elena Kagan said the Miller ruling can be summarized in two words, “youth matters,” and a judge or jury has to take that into account. “That is the lesson of Miller,” Kagan said.
Spinelli told the justices, “The issue before the jury was should he be sentenced to death or life without parole. That was the only issue they were allowed to decide. At the sentencing hearing before the judge, which is extremely short ... there was no consideration at all of imposing a sentence less than life without parole,” Spinelli said.
She said, “All 13 people who are serving juvenile life without parole for capital murder in Virginia were sentenced in exactly the same way. In none of those cases was there any meaningful consideration of a lower sentence, let alone consideration of whether youth made life without parole unconstitutional.”
“In the only two cases where defense counsel raised the possibility of a lower sentence, the prosecutor said absolutely not, life without parole is the mandatory minimum sentence,” Spinelli told the court.
***
Matthew McGuire, the former principal deputy solicitor general for Virginia who is now in private practice, had been involved earlier in the Malvo case and read a transcript of Wednesday’s arguments.
Among other things, he said it appeared that the justices have questions about whether Virginia’s system is mandatory or discretionary - and if it is discretionary, whether it is discretionary enough.
McGuire said the court could affirm the 4th Circuit ruling ordering resentencing, send it back to the 4th Circuit to answer questions such as whether Virginia’s system is discretionary, or reverse the 4th Circuit.
Malvo, who is also under life sentences and could be prosecuted in other states as well, will likely never leave prison even if he wins a lesser sentence in Virginia.
But his former lawyer, Craig S. Cooley of Richmond, said Malvo recognizes the value of a favorable ruling for others juvenile offenders in Virginia who were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
He should have no hearings as he pled guilty thus giving up all appeals, he should be on Death Row! Take him back to Red Onion prison and let this thug rot!
WORTHLESS, why are we having any discussion about this garbage thug, the death penalty is what he should get. Criminals and thugs that use guns to commit crimes are the second major cause of gun deaths, behind suicides, the fewer thugs, the fewer gun deaths in America, and everyone who is concerned about gun violence should be in favor of getting rid of the thugs.......Lets start with this guy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.