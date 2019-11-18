WINDSOR, Va. (AP) - Police say that a driver fell asleep at the wheel before his or her car struck a deputy's patrol car in Virginia. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
Virginia State Police said in a press release that the crash occurred Sunday afternoon near the town of Windsor in Isle of Wight County. The deputy was stopped at a traffic light when his patrol vehicle was struck.
Police said that 39-year-old Galen Henderson of Suffolk was not injured and was charged with reckless driving.
The deputy had a police dog in his vehicle. The dog did not suffer any injuries.
