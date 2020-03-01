The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal incident that took place early Sunday morning along Interstate 95 in Richmond.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda two-door that was traveling north on I-95 struck a barrier on the right, veered to the left and struck a barrier on the left side. The driver exited the car in the left lane and proceeded across the interstate and was struck by a Nissan sedan in the middle lane, the police said. The state police responded to the scene at 2:23 a.m.
The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No further information, including the name of the person who died, was immediately available.
