ambulance lights

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal incident that took place early Sunday morning along Interstate 95 in Richmond.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda two-door that was traveling north on I-95 struck a barrier on the right, veered to the left and struck a barrier on the left side. The driver exited the car in the left lane and proceeded across the interstate and was struck by a Nissan sedan in the middle lane, the police said. The state police responded to the scene at 2:23 a.m.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No further information, including the name of the person who died, was immediately available.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started