A Virginia State Police trooper was struck in the trooper’s vehicle Sunday while performing a traffic stop in King George County.
Just before noon, the trooper had pulled over a BMW sedan on the right-hand portion of the turn lane on state Route 3 eastbound at Dahlgren Road, state police said, about an hour north of Richmond.
During the stop, a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Eldred H. Daiger III, 33, of Montross, struck the unnamed trooper’s Ford Taurus, which was marked and had its emergency lights on, police said in a news release.
The trooper suffered minor to serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. The two occupants of the BMW — an adult man and woman — were taken for minor injuries.
Daiger, who was driving east at the time of the crash, also suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital, police said.
Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.
