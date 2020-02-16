A Virginia State Trooper was struck in their vehicle Sunday while performing a traffic stop in King George County.
The trooper had pulled over a BMW sedan just before noon on Route 3 eastbound at Dahlgren Road on the right hand portion of the turn lane about an hour north of Richmond, police said.
During the stop, a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Eldred H. Daiger, III, 33, of Montross, struck the unnamed trooper's Ford Taurus, which was marked and had its emergency lights on, state police said in a news release.
The trooper was transported to the hospital with minor to serious injuries, while the two occupants of the BMW - an adult man and woman - were transported for minor injuries.
Daiger, the driver, who was heading eastbound at the time of the crash, was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
