Chesterfield County police are searching for a man suspected of an armed home invasion in a neighborhood off Genito Road around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The man, Cameron Ricardo Smith-Martin, 29, allegedly forced entry to a residence in the 2600 block of Beaver Falls Road, assaulted the victim and displayed a firearm. The victim knows Smith-Martin, said Chesterfield police, who described the incident as domestic-related. Police did not identify the victim or describe the injury.

Police obtained warrants for Smith-Martin for breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, strangulation, malicious wounding, two counts of abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of felony vandalism, obstruction, two counts of brandishing a weapon, assault and trespassing.

According to the county’s General District Court website, Smith-Martin was found guilty of statutory burglary, a Class 3 felony, in 2012.

Officials described him as 6 feet 6 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 200 pounds. Anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

