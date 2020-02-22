Chesterfield County police are searching for a man suspected of an armed home invasion in a neighborhood off Genito Road around 2 p.m. Saturday.
The man, Cameron Ricardo Smith-Martin, 29, allegedly forced entry to a residence in the 2600 block of Beaver Falls Road, assaulted the victim and displayed a firearm. The victim knows Smith-Martin, said Chesterfield police, who described the incident as domestic-related. Police did not identify the victim or describe the injury.
Police obtained warrants for Smith-Martin for breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, strangulation, malicious wounding, two counts of abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of felony vandalism, obstruction, two counts of brandishing a weapon, assault and trespassing.
According to the county’s General District Court website, Smith-Martin was found guilty of statutory burglary, a Class 3 felony, in 2012.
Officials described him as 6 feet 6 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 200 pounds. Anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.