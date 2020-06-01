Richmond firefighters responded Monday morning to the Rite Aid at the corner of Broad and Belvidere for a fire — the second one in two days, according to the fire department.
Lt. Chris Armstrong, a spokesman for the department, said they believe embers from an earlier fire on Sunday somehow got inside a room in the store with paperwork, eventually causing a smoldering fire.
Crews initially responded to the Rite Aid at 3:27 a.m. Sunday – one of six fires Richmond firefighters dealt with Saturday night and early Sunday. Fire officials believe the blaze at the drug store was connected to the protests.
Then around 9 a.m. Monday, the department tweeted that Battalion 3 had arrived on the scene of 520 W. Broad St. with smoke coming from the roof.
"Crews forced entry and located a fire inside in the upper area of the building," the department said on Twitter. Armstrong later clarified in an email that only smoke was present, no actual flames.
In a second tweet, that quickly followed the first, the fire department said it was under control. There were no injuries.
An alert from nearby Virginia Commonwealth University said to avoid the area and evacuate nearby buildings. Twenty minutes later, the school said it was OK to return to the nearby buildings.
The Rite Aid had been boarded up after the fire early Sunday, ahead of protests resuming in downtown Richmond that evening.
