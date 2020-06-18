Richmond’s new interim police chief on Thursday vowed to “get the city back” after weeks of civil unrest stemming from protests of police brutality.
“We, as a community, need to step up and take our community back because too many sit in silence,” the interim chief, Maj. William V. “Jody” Blackwell, told reporters on Thursday. “I hear fear, I’m afraid. However, my love for this city and my love for these men and women will not cause me a challenge as far as reacting. We’re going to get the city back.”
Less than 48 hours after taking the helm of the department, Blackwell expressed his frustration with the position in which the protests have placed his officers: “It frustrates me to no end. I have some of the greatest men and women employed by the Richmond Police Department and they stand judged by people who refuse to even sit down and talk to us civilly.”
“We didn’t ask for any of this, including me being here,” Blackwell said in response to a question about morale. “But we’re going to make do with what we’ve got and we’re going to continue to push forward.”
Blackwell is a 22-year veteran of the department who fatally shot a man 18 years ago. He most recently held the position of chief of staff and said he was proud to work alongside the men and women of the RPD. “I am committed to the members of the Richmond Police Department to remain who I am and to lead by example,” he said.
His comments came two days after Mayor Levar Stoney announced that Chief William Smith had resigned at the mayor’s request. The mayor had been scheduled to introduce Blackwell to the community at Thursday’s news conference at the RPD Training Academy. But a police spokesman said Stoney would not be doing so because he was meeting with several police officers.
In the lobby of the academy, a group of officers waited to meet with Stoney, wearing shirts that said “I stand with 2140,” referring to Smith’s badge number.
“In the city, we are faced with some trying times, including the civil unrest at a level that many of us have not seen before” coupled with the health challenges of a pandemic, he said. “I recognize the challenges that we as a community have to face.”
“The strength of our city is truly being tested,” he said, adding that as a society “we need to improve race relations, combat discrimination and racism.”
“As law enforcement professionals, it is our responsibility to ensure we treat all citizens fairly and equally in all of our dealings,” he said. “I am committed to maintain our high levels of accountability both within and outside of our department.”
After speaking for about five minutes, dodging one question, and giving a passionate defense of his department, Blackwell left the news conference to cheers from the onlooking officers.
Afterward, Stoney met with the dozens of officers. The meeting, which the media wasn’t allowed to attend, lasted about 90 minutes.
“They were able to express to me their exhaustion, their frustrations, as well,” Stoney said. “They wanted to express that to me, what they’re going through. I heard them. I understand exactly where they’re coming from. ... But they support Chief Blackwell and his leadership and they understand that we’re going to get through this and we’re going have a safe city, without a doubt.”
When asked if he’d be resigning, Stoney grinned and said: “No.”
Stoney’s announcement on Tuesday that Blackwell was replacing Smith came amid what appeared to be escalating clashes between protesters and police.
The naming of a new chief this week also followed an incident in which a Richmond officer drove an SUV through protesters blocking the vehicle’s path Saturday night at the Robert E. Lee statue, and came two weeks after Richmond police dispensed tear gas into a crowd of protesters at the Lee monument without warning, more than 20 minutes before mandatory curfew.
Stoney said earlier this week that using “tear gas, rubber bullets and nonlethal recourse should be the last resort.” On Thursday, he denied actively directing the department’s responses or actions, and defended the department after hearing from its rank-and-file.
“We’ve asked a lot of the Richmond Police Department recently,” Stoney said, adding that two officers have been shot in recent weeks. “They’ve been hit with bricks, they’ve been hit with cinder blocks, and stones, and urine and other caustic material.”
Blackwell brushed off a question from a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter about his fatal shooting of a man in 2002.
“It’s a completely different situation,” Blackwell said in declining to discuss the case. “That’s not what we’re here for today.”
A Richmond grand jury heard evidence in that case and did not return an indictment against Blackwell.
According to police at the time, Jeramy O. Gilliam pointed a gun at Blackwell, who swept Gilliam’s arm to the side and then grappled with him. While they wrestled, Blackwell — fearing for his life — fired his own gun into Gilliam’s back, police officials contended.
The encounter unfolded after police responded for a report of a burglary and Blackwell saw Gilliam walking in the 2300 block of Idlewood Avenue, roughly three blocks from a burglary scene, according to Times-Dispatch coverage of the incident. Blackwell asked to see Gilliam’s identification, though he didn’t match the description of the suspect, before Gilliam reportedly pointed the gun at Blackwell.
It was the fifth fatal shooting by Richmond police officers in a little more than a year, putting the department under intense scrutiny. Ultimately, just one officer, not Blackwell, was charged in one of the shootings. That officer was tried three times, and after two mistrials was acquitted in February 2004.
Stoney, when asked about the 2002 shooting on Thursday, said that he is aware of Blackwell’s record and that he supports the chief.
“I like his record of service,” Stoney said of Blackwell after his meeting with officers. “He is a former Marine who brings discipline and the sort of composure necessary to be a chief of a police department during these uncertain times. I believe in his leadership and I know that he’s the man to get the job done.”
Blackwell joined the department in December 1997 and has served as commander of the 4th Precinct, which was recognized as “Precinct of the Year” for crime reduction three consecutive years during his time in charge, according to a news release issued from a police department spokesman. Blackwell also was a member of the SWAT team and is the department’s most recent graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The chief’s statements on Thursday were met with some pushback online.
Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, tweeted about the 2002 shooting involving the new chief: “Richmond’s interim police chief just held his first press conference, where he angrily promised to ‘take the city back’ and said that his involvement in a shooting is irrelevant to what’s happening now in Richmond. This does not inspire confidence.”
The activist group Richmond For All said on Twitter that the appointment of Blackwell “reinforces what the public already knew: justice lies in the hands of the people, not the police. Community oversight now.”
Allan-Charles Chipman, who is running for Richmond City Council, called it “disturbing news” that the new chief didn’t want to discuss the incident with the media.
“Is this the ‘good job’ Levar Stoney was talking about? Is Levar’s vision of accountability promoting this type of activity?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(34) comments
If taking our city back means busting heads of protesters, I'll take a pass... ~~~ Bob
I support his comments and hope that he is successful
Good luck BUT he talks too well about his fellow cops. The Gov and Stoney will see he has a very short stay. Sad....but true.
Time will tell if the new guy can protect peaceful protestors and arrest those who break the law simultaneously...If he can then he'll get praise from me. If in the rush to appear tough on crime he violates the protestors rights then he'll be savaged...Time will tell...
Hal .... tell us how you, as police chief, God forbid, would be able to tell the peaceful protesters from those who throw rock, fire bombs, burn police cars, and loot stores .... you know, those out-of-towners?
Maybe you can volunteer your time to teach the police some of the Nostradamus learning you possess, so they can see in advance who the peaceful protesters are and those who break the laws. Period.
Mr. Jones - Exactly what rights do the protestors have? Can they block traffic? Can they march without a permit? Can they spray paint public and private property? Are they allowed to damage public and private property?
[thumbup]
Susan ... you got that right. Period.
Are you involved physically in the protests?
I don't expect this police chief to any better than any other black police chiefs around the nation has been able to do ....
When Obama found enought idiots to make him President, I was disappointed, but now that Romney and McCain have shown who they were, it made no difference at all ....... But I did tell my wife, “If anyone can bring the races together Obama can” ... thinking in my usual white brain sort of way, that maybe a black man can be more direct with his people, that no black would ever accept from a white President ....
Obama not only did not bring us together; he drove us further apart with his pandering to stay King of the Downtrodden. Period.
I would like to see some RT-D reporter(s) do a sit-down with some of the protestors who can best articulate what problems they see that need solving.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/happened-camden-started-rethinking-policing-build-trust
Melissa, they will all say the same thing ….. "For as long as I have lived, the police shoot and ask questions later".
I noticed you didn't say you would like some RT-D reporter(s) do sit down with some the police who can best articulate what problems they see that need solving, Melissa ..... but do not fret .... I didn't expect as much. Period.
Correct! What kind of systemic changes that are requested will satisfy all factions involved in these protests?
Nothing new here! More pandering -no mention of Law and Order or Rule of Law
Mayor Stoney has allowed 200 juvenile delinquents to take control of the city, while firing his police chief. If city authorities want to take back control of the city, an evening curfew will be reinstituted, with those violating it held to full account. When you let thugs and criminals run over you, you'll find them breaking into your apartment building at night, demanding to speak to you (as happened this week).
He's right. We need to take our city back. The lawlessness needs to stop. Hopefully he has the stones to get the job done in spite of the weak backbone of a mayor the city has.
Only a guy would think this situation requires "stones". I think it requires brains.
Melissa,
The Trump testosterone fueled law and order wailers don't need no stinking brains....Just tear gas and rubber bullets according to these macho macho men...
Melissa ... the "stones" Phillip is referring to are quite a distance from the brains you are talking about ......
My experience with all leftist leaders, police or otherwise, have "stones" for brains. but no "stones" for doing what is right. Period.
Mr. Blackwell I and countless others stand with you 1000%. Lead by example, walk the talk and most important ensure your actions match your words. The current state of the "City of Richmond" is disgraceful and in utter disarray. We have both Levar Stoney and Ralph Northan to thanks. Like it or not it is the gospel truth and lies at both of their feet. Shame, Shame on both of them. Law and order must and has to be restored ASAP. WHY? Without it you have nothing. Enough is enough and this thing of "kicking the can to curb, blaming others and finger pointing / name calling, looting, property damage (both personal, public (state / local / City of Richmond) should not be tolerated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law including arrests, fines, and being jailed.
Notice that the compassionate, caring Leftists, the ones who have demanded that we let criminals ,thugs, violent offenders rapists and child molesters out of jail, are now going to called upon with other citizens to "take back our community". The previous Police Chief tried this approach, and Mayor Stoney canned him, so all that is left, are the people that are just so fed up with the garbage, the waffling on opening the Richmond economy, the mayor pandering to looters, arsonists, thugs, criminals and those that destroy public and private property, the garbage schools and super high taxes and the overall dump like conditions in most of the city..........The question is, are their enough people in the community who will do WHATEVER it takes to end this outrage?
You take the City back by arresting those that break the law!
Ditto, Larry!! Oh....and Colette McEachin and Stoney shouldn’t then stab our police in the back by dropping charges! Why put our brave officers in danger if you’re not going to prosecute for crimes committed?
Have any of you seen anything about those arrested during the initial 2 days of violence? Were they charged with crimes?Or has the city done a monetary assessment of the damage they caused? Seems this would be something the RTD would look into if they were so inclined. I think the damage was probably much worse than was reported.
Great point Larry, it really IS as simple as that, if the first night of the riots looting and burning was met with tear gas, rubber bullets and many arrests, and we had a mayor that didn't run for the tall grass and hide, it would all have ended then, and we would be having discussions instead of out of control lawlessness.......... Democrats OWN these riots around the country, and in Richmond, and it WILL be remembered in November.
Exactly
Take our city back -- yes. The overwhelming majority of these spoiled punks hurling obscenities at our police AREN'T EVEN RICHMOND RESIDENTS. Much less residents of Virginia.
Take it back? This well managed Democratic city?
The only out of towners are the altright goons and gun lovers.
Throw your computer away Ed, please. You are part of the problem too. SMH
None of THOSE out-of-towners from the 2A rally were arrested, Ed. And, they picked up litter...leaving streets cleaner than they found them. They didn’t harass our police officers like what we see from the current group(s). And...just so you’ll know, two friends (Police Officers) working that day said (separately) that they have never felt safer on an assignment. They said everyone was cordial, respectful, and MANY thanked them for their service. What a contrast between your slanderous, so called “alt right goons” label, and the people we now see screaming obscenities, throwing things, littering, spraying filthy words on things. You might want to rethink the behavior differences of people before you mis-label them. Take care.
Great point Thomas, the difference is as plain as Left and Right.
Ed, any facts to back up your claim?
This is the stupidest and most ignorant comment of 2020. Congratulations, you have reached a level of stupidity that even David James Manning cannot reach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.