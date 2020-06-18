Richmond's new interim police chief on Thursday vowed to lead by example and "remain who I am" while also expressing frustration with the position the protests have placed his officers and calling on the community to "take our city back."
"It frustrates me to no end," the interim chief, Maj. William "Jody" Blackwell, told reporters on Thursday. "I have some of the greatest men and women employed by the Richmond Police Department and they stand judged by people who refuse to even sit down and talk to us civilly."
"We as a community need to step up and take our city back because too many sit in silence," he added. "I'm afraid. However, my love for this city and my love for these men and women, it will not cause me a challenge as far as reacting. And we're going to get this city back.
"It's amazing to see them stand up and I can't talk about them enough," he said, referring to his fellow officers. "We didn't ask for any of this, including me being here. But we're going to make do with what we've got and we're going to continue to push forward."
Blackwell's comments came two days after Mayor Levar Stoney announced that Chief William Smith had resigned at the mayor's request. The mayor had been scheduled to introduce Blackwell to the community at Thursday's news conference at the RPD Training Academy. But a police spokesman said Stoney would not be doing so because he was meeting with several police officers at the same time.
In the lobby of the police training academy, a group of officers were waiting to meet with Stoney and were wearing shirts that say “I stand with 2140,” referring to Smith's badge number.
Blackwell, a 22-year veteran of the department who most recently held the position of chief of staff, said he was proud to work alongside the men and women of the RPD. "I am committed to the members of the Richmond Police Department to remain who I am and to lead by example," he said.
"In the city, we are faced with some trying times, including the civil unrest at a level that many of us have not seen before" coupled with the health challenges of a pandemic, he said. "I recognize the challenges that we as a community have to face."
"The strength of our city is truly being tested," he said, adding that as a society "we need to improve race relations, combat discrimination and racism."
"As law enforcement professionals, it is our responsibility to ensure we treat all citizens fairly and equally in all of our dealings," he said. "I am committed to maintain our high levels of accountability both within and outside of our department."
"We want to partner with our community to continue to strengthen our relationships and continue to strengthen our city," he said. "I look forward to serving each and every one of you."
Blackwell, a Marine veteran, joined the police department in December 1997 and has served as commander of Fourth Precinct, which was recognized as "Precinct of the Year" for crime reduction three consecutive years during his time in charge, according to a news release issued from a police department spokesman. Blackwell also was a member of the SWAT team and is the department's most recent graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Stoney's announcement on Tuesday that Blackwell was replacing Smith came amid what appeared to be escalating clashes between protesters and police.
The naming of a new chief this week also followed an incident in which a Richmond officer drove an SUV through protesters blocking the vehicle's path Saturday night at the Robert E. Lee Statue, and came two weeks after Richmond police dispensed tear gas into a crowd of protesters at the Lee monument without warning, more than 20 minutes before mandatory curfew.
Stoney said this week that using "tear gas, rubber bullets and nonlethal recourse should be the last resort."
Mr. Blackwell I and countless others stand with you 1000%. Lead by example, walk the talk and most important ensure your actions match your words. The current state of the "City of Richmond" is disgraceful and in utter disarray. We have both Levar Stoney and Ralph Northan to thanks. Like it or not it is the gospel truth and lies at both of their feet. Shame, Shame on both of them. Law and order must and has to be restored ASAP. WHY? Without it you have nothing. Enough is enough and this thing of "kicking the can to curb, blaming others and finger pointing / name calling, looting, property damage (both personal, public (state / local / City of Richmond) should not be tolerated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law including arrests, fines, and being jailed.
Notice that the compassionate, caring Leftists, the ones who have demanded that we let criminals ,thugs, violent offenders rapists and child molesters out of jail, are now going to called upon with other citizens to "take back our community". The previous Police Chief tried this approach, and Mayor Stoney canned him, so all that is left, are the people that are just so fed up with the garbage, the waffling on opening the Richmond economy, the mayor pandering to looters, arsonists, thugs, criminals and those that destroy public and private property, the garbage schools and super high taxes and the overall dump like conditions in most of the city..........The question is, are their enough people in the community who will do WHATEVER it takes to end this outrage?
You take the City back by arresting those that break the law!
Take our city back -- yes. The overwhelming majority of these spoiled punks hurling obscenities at our police AREN'T EVEN RICHMOND RESIDENTS. Much less residents of Virginia.
Take it back? This well managed Democratic city?
The only out of towners are the altright goons and gun lovers.
