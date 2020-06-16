Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday afternoon that, at his request, Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith has resigned.
Stoney, who also announced longer-term police reforms, did not address whether the change at the top of the Richmond Police Department would immediately temper what appeared to be escalating clashes between protesters and police officers in recent days.
Just before the impromptu news conference Tuesday afternoon, large concrete culverts were seen being erected outside RPD's headquarters at 200 W. Grace St.
"I have high expectations for the Richmond Police Department, our law enforcement," Stoney said. "At a very minimum, I expect them to be willing to come around the table with the community to reform and reimagine public safety. So it boils down to whether the leadership of RPD embraces the change or stands in the way."
Stoney did not directly address which approach applied to Smith, but he followed that statement by announcing Smith's resignation and adding: "Chief Smith is a good man. He has served this city with grace. But we are ready to move in a new direction."
Smith, who held the chief's position on an interim basis for about seven months before he was installed as chief last year on June 26, declined to comment Tuesday.
Smith was the first police chief in more than 50 years to be promoted from within RPD’s ranks and was well-regarded by fellow officers. His father retired as a Richmond police lieutenant the same day that the younger Smith graduated from the police academy.
Stoney immediately appointed Maj. William "Jody" Blackwell as interim chief and said a nationwide search would take place.
"Interim Chief Blackwell is willing and able to focus on necessary public safety reforms," Stoney said. "He will lead our healing and trust-building within our community."
The announcement came three days after a Richmond police officer drove an SUV through protesters blocked the vehicle's path on Saturday night at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, and two weeks after Richmond police dispensed tear gas into a crowd of peaceful protesters at the Lee monument without warning, more than 20 minutes before mandatory curfew.
Saturday night's incident sparked two consecutive days of standoffs outside RPD headquarters, where police said in a statement Monday afternoon that the demonstration had "escalated into rioting and violence." Protesters were met with rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs.
“I believe that the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and nonlethal recourse should be the last resort,” Stoney said Tuesday when asked about their deployment over the previous two nights. “When I hear last resort, that means that violence of some sort has occurred, and I think that’s what happened at some of the protests at RPD.”
Later in the news conference, Stoney defended the actions by saying: "I think we've done everything possible that we could have done to ensure that this city has stayed safe."
Officers shot rubber bullets on three separate occasions Monday night after protesters shined a flashlight and laser pointer at police in the parking garage of the headquarters. At roughly 10 p.m., protesters relocated from the corner of Madison and West Grace streets to a parking lot facing the headquarters — the location of a standoff the night before, which saw one woman arrested and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot.
Within minutes of the protesters' arrival, officers lining West Grace Street deployed tear gas canisters, flash bangs and pepper spray into the crowd.
At the news conference Tuesday, Stoney was surrounded by members of his administration — though representation from the Police Department was notably absent — as well as three members of the City Council: Council President Cynthia Newbille, who represents the 7th District, along with 9th District representative Michael Jones and 6th District representative Ellen Robertson.
“That was not easy for Mayor Levar Stoney," said Jones, who has called for greater police accountability. "That was not. When you ask for someone’s resignation, you are impacting their life, their career. I think about their children, their spouses, it’s so easy to cry for [resignations], but it’s much different to go out and do it yourself.”
Jones, who along with 5th District council representative Stephanie Lynch attended demonstrations where officers deployed chemical agents and shot projectiles into crowds, said that the police response outside of RPD’s headquarters Monday night left him afraid.
“That stuff was scary,” he said in an interview outside of council chambers after Stoney's announcement. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”
The community policing model pitched for decades as a solution to building trust has failed, said Jones, who added that he shouldn’t have to have the talk about interacting with police with his son, or his grandson after him.
To Jones, justice looks like shifting money from the Police Department to pay for reading programs and other community needs.
“I want that money back,” he said of lobbying efforts from former Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham that secured funding for police initiatives.
It also means an oversight board with subpoena power.
"The protesters have shown, we have to do different,” he said. “That’s what today is about — where are we going to be 20 years from now?”
Though he didn't offer specifics Tuesday, Stoney also hinted that budget adjustments would have to be made, to align funding with priorities other than policing.
"Due to poor budgeting and policy decisions at all levels of government in the past, we have asked our police officers to respond to every type of crisis, from homelessness to mental health issues to substance abuse," he said. "We can't expect our police officers to serve as social workers, psychologists and juvenile trauma experts."
On Tuesday, Stoney requested that the council begin to create legislation for a civilian review board, "a law enforcement oversight mechanism independent of the police department and representative of the entire community," he said. Such a board has been a rallying cry from activists in the city for years, but the idea has largely been ignored by city leaders.
The mayor said the police has also reviewed its use-of-force policy, "strengthened RPD's long-standing ban on chokeholds" and "re-evaluated and strengthen RPD's officers' duty to intervene," meaning that officers hold each other accountable for excessive use of force or inappropriate behavior. He also announced a task force of up to 20 people from "activists, legal, academia, RPD, mental and behavior health and other" fields to agree on "a set of actual steps" forward within 90 days of initially meeting.
"One thing is clear after the past two weeks: Richmond is ready for a new approach to public safety," he said. "There is work to be done, and we're ready to do it."
Some community members, who continued to protest for the 19th straight day Tuesday night, seemed skeptical that one change at the top would have any impact.
Frank Hunt, who lives in Richmond and was at the Lee Monument gathering signatures to appear on the mayoral ballot, said: “I feel a small bit of liberation that he resigned. However, that’s just a small portion of what is going on [with] love versus hate and freedom and equality versus racism.
"We can’t take our minds off the bigger picture — just because he resigned doesn’t mean the situation is resolved. What makes anybody that comes in behind him any better? If they’re not holding their officers accountable, we’re still in a lose-lose situation. He may have resigned, but that doesn’t change nothing. That’s just one less person we have to worry about beating us across the head.”
***
On Tuesday night, more than 150 protesters gathered in Monroe Park despite a steady rain.
Speakers called for the removal of all Confederate monuments, defunding of the police, reopening the Marcus David Peters death investigation, and the establishing of a civilian review board.
The crowd cheered when one of the speakers brought up Smith’s resignation.
The group started marching just before 9:30 p.m., with a group of about 30 cyclists leading. As of press time, it wasn’t clear where they were headed.
Stoney should be the one leaving !
Get rid of all the police, and hire social workers to replace them.
Eliminate the jails, if you wish.
Create your own CHAZ or CHOP in the downtown.
Seriously, go for it!!!
What is stopping you??
Dumpster fire. Richmond is a laughing stock and Stony is the head clown.
I can’t imagine why he would be fired. He did the bidding of the radicals in charge, genuflected to the protestors, and apologized for using tear gas. He wasn’t enough lickspittle for the mayor. Wonder what his severance package will be?
So much for backing your police force. Tho guess he never did. This is becoming the norm all over. I hope much of the entire force does a “call in sick” day. More reason for me to avoid the City.
Richmond is well on the way to Not having a Police Department as experienced officers retire and others resign . . . Stoney will be running the Police Department by himself - What a Loser !
Buh Bye
Executives DO have that hiring/firing power. And it can be for the stupidest reasons.
“ Trump called Michael Atkinson a “disgrace” after informing Congress late Friday night that he intended to fire him. In letters to the House and Senate intelligence committees, Trump wrote that he had lost confidence in Atkinson but gave little detail.”
Stoney is a political panderer
Stay on topic Drake this has nothing to do with Trump ! You and. Hal can wallow in the shi$$$ City with Stoney and his cronies !!
TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TUMP!!!! JFC drakie everything is about TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP! TDS at its best. Your are a joke.
I listened to the Major a couple weeks ago on WRVA being interviewed on what's going on, or not on in Richmond. Using a lot of meaningless words, she sounded like she just woke up and was still in bed trying to sound wise. She did not inspire confidence. How did she become a Major? The "Peter Principle" is how.
Stoney thinks he will get back his black vote by this move...hope not!
He never lost the black vote.... or the white vote either.
Lost my vote. I voted for him first time but not again. Richmond is nothing but a stepping stone to Stoney. Bye, Bye and good riddance. Kim Gray for RVA
I hope he gets all the Dem votes. That way in a few years when the WORLD sees what happened to RVA, there will be no doubt who caused it. Of course I realize the MSM and the rest of the Woke crowd will tell us it was because of White Flight or some other BS.
Janis Peace commenting: He should not have resigned and let the mayor actually fire him. This way he could have a Reverse Discrimination lawsuit!!
Janis Peace commenting: Reverse Discrimination! Not long ago, a week or two, his own people were up in his face asking for his resignation! Stoney I am referring to. To ruin someone's career over making decisions to try to stop all of this craziness which is basically following the Governor's cowardliness over his not owning up to what he has done in the past. He should be the one resigning. This is one big mess. Anyone who has not been protesting and following the news closely on a daily basis knows what is really happening in this City and State where we live. When you don't have a leader, this is what happens.
I hope many will leave the Richmond City police department and go to other counties around the area to work. They deserve to be respected and the counties can most likely use them in a better, more respectful way. Let the city fend for itself.
I agree 100% !!
Best to you Chief Smith...many of us may not be too far behind you in our exit of Richmond
Yep, plus the many that will refuse to go to a city that backs criminals over police. And yes, the world watches.
At a time when a steady hand is needed to show the citizens of Richmond that once protesters become rioters, it will not be tolerated and our law enforcement officers will push back and enforce the laws as enacted not mandated, the Mayor does the exact opposite, encouraging the continued conflict in this city. The Mayor must know that this has optics that shout to many of the citizens and businessmen in Richmond, that the Mayor is saying "don't do your sworn duty that you were interviewed and hired for, to Serve, Honor and Protect, just do what I say and continue to allow the vandalism, rioting and looting"--This is encouraging lawlessness in our city and is getting a difficult to comprehend, even as an old time citizen of Richmond who has witnessed over the years, the good, the bad and now the ugly..
Oh boy! This crummy mayor is going down the rabbit hole. It'll be soon back to the wild west days of the 70s when Richmond was one of the murder capitals of the US. People will not go into the city because they won't feel safe - all the good restaurants, breweries and other venues will feel it. Better start thinking about going back to a city manager. Strong mayor experiment has tanked. Just MHO of course.
Looks like another knee-jerk decision from Mayor Stoney. It is Stoney himself who has lost control and needs to resign.
Yes "Mayor" Stoney, Richmond is moving in a new direction....not unlike a drunk driver who runs his car off a mountain road!
This is what happens when cop cars run over protestors.....
BS, those thugs ran out in front of the police vehicle beating on it and attempting to cease it or assault the officer! Remember it was a peaceful group of protesters...yea right!
You know the old saying William you can’t argue with stupid !! I hope the City gets all they deserve from their duly elected ignorant Mayor ! Thanks for all your hard work for the City Chief Smith !
Thug City
Where, when did a cop car run over a protester? It DIDN’T happen, you lying liberal POS.
No this is what happens when a wannabe politician panders to the "woke" group dujour.
Kim Gray is just as progressive and liberal as Stoney...Richmond will be fine either way,,,,
I think Kim Gray will be a big improvement over Stoney.
define big.
I meant good improvement.
No Kim Gray has real grey matter and is a true Richmonder who is from here, kids go to school here. Smart, not distracted by the shiny ball ahead. She has my vote not Phoney baloney Stoney.
Hey Hal ! Never mind your not worth it 👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️👮♂️
Sure looks like racism to me.
Black mayor firing a White police chief
Where will it all end???
Mayor Levar Stoney, HE WILL defund the Police in Richmond, as a reward to the rioters, looters, thugs and criminals as well as those who would destroy and deface public and private property...……..Get ready Richmond, to again become one of the worst dumps in America, with high crime rates, violence, shootings and theft beyond what has happened in the past.
I'm sure its was more in disgust with this City's current administration.
Based on previous City of Richmond firings of high ranking officials, Chief William C Smith will probably walk away with a golden parachute of six figures. He'll be one of the very few who actually earned it in this thankless job. Good Luck Stoney in finding someone else to take this job. Interim Chief LT Jody Blackwell will probably be made permanent Chief of Police when nobody else applies for the job. Then Stoney will be gone in November when Kim Gray wins the election for Mayor of Richmond.
Amen.
The Mayor fired the Chief to make a statement that will blow up in his face. Best of luck Will you are better off not having to work for this imbecile. .
