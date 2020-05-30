2:45 a.m. update: Gunshots were fired into the air at West Broad and Madison streets multiple times early Saturday, according to Richmond police.
Chief William Smith said in a text message: “Shots fired by protestors.” He added that there were no known injuries.
West Broad and Madison is about a block from Richmond police headquarters. Late Friday, protesters set fire to a car outside the building.
2:10 a.m. update: A GRTC Pulse bus was set on fire at West Broad and Belvidere streets early Saturday. GRTC bus service is likely to be delayed Saturday morning.
"No GRTC injuries. Pulse bus 2004 is a total loss, but all other buses that were in service are home safely," GRTC Transit System spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace wrote in an email.
Pace added: "As of right now, GRTC plans to delay the start of Saturday morning service. If rioting continues Saturday, it may be necessary to cancel Saturday service entirely."
12:25 a.m. update: The crowd that had gathered around the Richmond police headquarters has broken into smaller groups. Some protesters marched east on Broad Street. Others remained, with some taunting police and yelling obscenities at them. A dumpster in a parking lot next to the police station was set on fire.
Earlier, protesters had broken windows at the police headquarters. Also, glass was shattered at The Jefferson Hotel and the Wells Fargo bank branch at 122 E. Grace St.
11:25 p.m. update: Police officers with shields are lined up around the block outside their headquarters downtown and have moved protesters away from the building, the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Ali Rockett reports.
Police also sprayed a substance toward protesters. Some of the protesters were throwing objects, including water bottles, fireworks and rocks.
A sizable crowd remains, but some protesters have left.
Firefighters extinguished the car that was set ablaze.
A helicopter has been circling overhead.
10:50 p.m. update: A car is on fire outside Richmond police headquarters at 200 W. Grace St. downtown, with a group of protesters in the street.
Story from earlier:
Law enforcement officials rarely comment on the actions of other departments, but Richmond-area and state officials are weighing in on the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis when a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“It is hard for me to put into words the anger, shame and pain I feel as a result of these officers’ actions,” Richmond Police Chief William Smith said.
“I am outraged and sickened by the actions I saw in Minneapolis,” he said in an emailed statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that was later released by the Richmond Police Department on Twitter.
“Mr. Floyd’s egregious and unnecessary death reinforces just how far we still have to go as a nation in law enforcement to replace the fear, mistrust and bias felt among many in the communities we serve with relationships built on transparency, accountability, equity and inclusion. My heart goes out to Mr. Floyd’s family and to the Minneapolis community, and I hope that both find healing and justice.”
Mayor Levar Stoney also condemned Floyd’s killing, saying the pain he feels has been “long felt by people who look like me.”
“Healing this country will require systems-level change to abolish the injustices that continue to oppress and pin down Black Americans until they can’t breathe,” Stoney said in a statement. “It is the responsibility of us all — no matter our race or station — to question and transform institutions predicated on racism, and to do so with love in our hearts and the names of our lost brothers and sisters on our lips.”
But some local black activists said the officials’ comments fall flat, as the Richmond Police Department and city of Richmond said the fatal shooting of Marcus-David Peters, who was killed by a Richmond officer in 2018 during a mental health crisis, was justified. Peters’ sister, Princess Blanding, has since advocated for transparency in how RPD conducts its crisis intervention training.
In a “Beyond Policing” webinar Friday that was viewed by more than 400 people on Facebook, a panel of black activists, social workers and mental health advocates, including Blanding, called for a citizen review board to hold police officers accountable and provide training recommendations to confront and eliminate police violence.
“The police cannot continue to police themselves,” Blanding said. “If we don’t address what went wrong and what caused Marcus to not be here now, this is going to happen again.”
Before the webinar, Blanding told The Times-Dispatch that Floyd’s killing had spurred the painful memories of her own brother’s death. She added that as she sends love and support to Floyd’s family, the black community nationwide is hurting and “screaming out for our nation to show that Black Lives Matter.”
She added: “Mr. Floyd’s death was the last straw for so many nationwide.”
Chelsea Higgs Wise, a clinical social worker and activist, said police departments denouncing the Minneapolis Police Department will hold meaning only if actions follow. In years past, she said, Richmond’s police department and mayor have been nonresponsive to organizers.
Also on Friday, protesters took to the streets of Richmond, chanting “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”
The march, spurred by Floyd’s death and the riots in Minneapolis, began around 8:30 p.m. at Monroe Park, adjacent to the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. Protesters made their way north to Broad Street and circled several blocks around VCU and Richmond police buildings.
A wall of officers blocked a side street that led to Richmond police headquarters, and the demonstrators moved on.
Protesters set off fireworks in front of the VCU police building, and a GRTC Transit System bus was marked with graffiti.
Marchers chanted and held signs saying “Am I next?,” “I can’t breathe,” “White people, do something. Silence=blood on your hands” and “Two deadly viruses are killing Americans: COVID-19 and racism.”
The protest, which traveled through downtown Richmond, appeared to attract a couple hundred people.
Meanwhile Friday, in a letter to his officers, Henrico County Police Chief Humberto Cardounel Jr. said the Minneapolis officers “tarnished our profession and eroded the public trust.”
“Although we are many miles away from Minneapolis, the impact here is very real,” said Cardounel, adding that he, like most chiefs, don’t typically comment after incidents involving other police departments. “But in this particular case, staying silent is not an option, because saying nothing infers you are not distraught by the images we are seeing.”
Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, Chesterfield County’s police chief, tweeted: “Preservation of the sanctity of human life — all human life — is the FIRST of 4 foundational priorities” of his department, echoing a sentiment from a statement issued by Dana Schrad, the executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
“The VACP has a strong history of supporting professional law enforcement through modern training, advancement of law enforcement accreditation and advocacy for constitutional policing practices,” Schrad’s statement said. “Incidents such as the one in Minneapolis this past week only reinforce our need to remain focused on our mission and to strive for excellence in professional and compassionate policing practices throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
U.S. Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, said in a statement that he didn’t condone the violence and destruction of property that has followed Floyd’s death.
“But let’s be clear — the unrest in Minnesota is a reflection of what we already know: the time to address the long-simmering frustration in communities of color with the racism deeply ingrained in American culture is long overdue,” said McEachin, whose wife, Colette McEachin, serves as Richmond’s top prosecutor and determines whether to charge any city officer. “The justice system must begin demanding accountability from [law enforcement officers] to the same laws they are sworn to uphold.”
Because nothing says "I support justice" like burning buses and police cars and looting the stores of local business owners.
Nothing denies justice like cops killing innocent black men and getting away with it..
Yeah.... I’d say the only way citizens ever see justice in these cases is when they force officials to pay attention to them.
It’s not like no one has ever seen this sort of response before when a US cop kills an unarmed black man and appears to be experiencing no consequences.
RICHMOND POLICE: Do your job. Protect the people & property of Richmond. There is NO WAY that these punks could've burnt those vehicle unless they were allowed to. Grow a pair and do your job.
Lanberg,
Of course..Call for the police to kill more innocent black folks....Dumb****s...Thats how we got here....
RICHMOND POLICE: Make sure you treat all suspects with restraint and respect. You are not the judge, jury, and executioners of unarmed African Americans.
Grow a pair and honor your oath to protect and serve.
R
This will backfire on the people that support and organized this destruction. Sane people don't act like this nor do they support it.
They do when peaceful protests and mass action get them nowhere, year after year after year. It's happened before in America: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boston_Tea_Party
Yeah... conservatives always seem appalled when white supremacy rears it’s ugly head and Americans push back at the injustice. And don’t focus on the brutal display of racism but want to attack those who protest against it.
By his own standard, Rump has failed America... again.
“ President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
I do not understand the Black Community mentality. What I hear has no logic and doesn't wash when it comes to the riotous actions and reactions of the Black Community whenever anything happens, period. I sympathize with the Black man who was murdered. I really do! I sympathize with their feelings about the police. I would have confronted the police myself had I been there in a manner nor to incite policemen's wrath but by an appeal on the basis of humanitarianism. I am no fool! I am White and I feel no more safe than a black man if confronted by the police or confronting the police. I don't fear them but I also don't want any contact with them if I don't need them. I am glad the good ones are out there. I am a good law abiding citizen! I am always respectful if I have any contact with the police. If I might just be stopped by a good policeman I still I have my suspicions that he might be one of the psycho types. What I don't get is that when the Black Community becomes outraged, they destroy other peoples lively hoods and lives, by arson, looting, beatings etc and of people who have nothing whatsoever to do with the situation. They probably were sympathetic to their cause until they do this! It seems if someone complains about them doing these things that they are labeled racists. BS! I know that if this were to happen to me and my life and my family's lives were being threatened, my business and lively hood being destroyed by being burned or looted, God help them because I would have no compunction about eliminating the threat, the whole threat without having to think twice! This type stuff has gone on much too much often and for much too long. It is criminal! White people aren't so racist as they are afraid of the violent way the Blacks react! Now I could turn my head in approval, although I don't condone it, if they had actually gone after the perpetrators, the responsible party or parties especially if the system doesn't work. That would just happen to be street justice outside the law, but to attack innocent people because you are insanely mad is another story. They keep this type of reaction up, it only fans the flames of fear and racism! They need to blame themselves for promoting others to have racist opinions as they see it!
This is not ”Black Community “. Blacks and whites are protesting together around the country at the injustice of police excessive use of force, to the point of killing , when it comes to African American suspects.
Take the racist goggles off, Bobby, and acknowledge the injustice.
p.s. What “innocent people” were attacked? Making things up again are we?
Drake, you didn't see all the burned out buildings, Target being looted wholesale as well as blocks of shops all the along the streets including a Liquor Store with all the windows of every store, shop and resturant broken out, graffiti everywhere, everything stolen. Just an excuse to steal and destroy things like after the Chicago Bulls NBA Championship a few years back. Goggles? You are blind! It happened where I live during Greekfest Week, the first time the Blacks had it at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach here. They broke all the windows out all the shops and stole everything and even pulled the Motel plumbing fixtures out and threw them out the windows. Someone got thrown out a motel window and they wouldn't even let the rescue in to pick the person up. A lot of business closed because Insurance Companies don't cover a riot situation. No one could be prosecuted because it was a riot situation even though you could see on film that some went into stores dressed one way and came out in new clothes. The Mayor called the Guard out in Richmond but being mostly Black, refused to go. They came in from elsewhere. You should think before you speak or at least investigate first. Look at New Orleans during Katrina! Give me a break man! You are the racist defending criminal actions. Two wrongs don't make a right if there was a wrong to begin with! No one has a right to do what they do under any circumstances.
What I saw was the video of a white supremacist cop killing an unarmed black man while his buddies stood around and let him do it. why does this not make your blood boil. They are lucky if they only see a single night of violent protests over this. They weren’t so lucky in Ferguson.
The police really need to police themselves and get the white supremacist cops off the streets OR they can continue dealing with citizens who don’t see a cop get a tested for such a heinous act until AFTER the riots take place.
I see you wailing about property damage but nothing about a white cop murdering a n innocent black man....You want to know how we got here....Thats it....
Hey Drake, did Black Lives Matters have the right to shove down and call a near full-blood female American Indian tribal officer a prairie n-word during the Mall of America massacre? Did Black Lives Matter have the right to burn down on of the few Native American owned business in Minneapolis? Is it right that Native Americans are targeted when the supposed movement is about white cops killing black men? Answer me that. You can't you drink Lysol like Kool Aid and the World Weekly News is your news source. Sadly, it is gutless cowards like you who allow a dirtbag such as Donald Trump to be elected president. So shut up and come down here to the hood and help a brother out if you are a real human being. Otherwise, shut your brainwashed far left nutjob self and get lost.
Who exactly did BLM kill? I know that, again, a white supremacist cop (who had already been investigated 8 times before for excessive use of force) was allowed to kill an unarmed black man and nobody was doing anything about it until a video circulated and citizens protested it. Are you sure the Narive Americans were not at dig WITH the white and black citizens who protested across the country?
And I would say that it’s the idiot voters who actually voted for President Lysol that “allowed” him to be president.
I voted for Hillary and she predicted what life under a Rump presidency would be like to a “T”. Inept failure, after government shutdowns, after market crashes, after impeachment’s.
I’d be curious to hear how YOU voted.
#DontDrinkBleach
Dude....You're a bigmouthed fool..FOADB
YEESH...You Ignorant racist goobers will never see that white cops killing innocent black men as the root cause...
Bit of a nob aren't you! The policeman or policemen should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law but so should the rioters breaking the law. The rioter's victims didn't deserve what they got either. What is good for the goose is good for the gander! I can plainly tell you hate White people because you have an agenda. I can also tell Drake has that maternal instinct like women have who have no children where they support the underdog and the underdog can do no wrong. Guess he is a bit of a nob too!
Who were the “rioter’s victims”? How many lives did the rioters take. Seems like they should have been owed at least one.
You are part of the 10%.
See, the very root of the problem is right there in your first sentence. As long as we think there's a White Community and a Black Community, we're lost. Reality is it's just one Community, and we are all responsible.
I am inclusive! It is part of the Blacks who are a Black Community who are exclusive! African Americans!
I forgot to mention that how during Hurricane Katrina, some Blacks crossed the Mississippi River Bridge which connects New Orleans and the West Bank. Well that was good and well. They were then escorted to the mall there (Oakwood Shopping Center ) where it was set up to feed, house and take care of them. Know what happened? Know what they did? They burned the mall! After that they were stopped by the authorities from leaving New Orleans to get to the West Bank. Do you blame them?
You mean THIS Katrina?
“The Danziger Bridge shootings were murders that took place on September 4, 2005, at the Danziger Bridge in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.
Six days after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, members of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) who were allegedly responding to a call of an officer under fire shot and killed two civilians: 17-year-old James Brissette and 40-year-old Ronald Madison.
Four other civilians were wounded. All of the victims were African-American.
None were armed or had committed any crime. Madison, a mentally disabled man, was shot in the back.”
Funny how frequently there seem to be some cops killing unarmed African Americans.
WE are talking about different things!
Dude...The Klan has nothing on you...
Like we found when riots broke out in Portland a few years back at an Occupy Movement, the rioters were right wing anarchists, just like the QAnon right wing Trumpers... But this came as no surprise to me... During the Kent State demonstrations in 1970 I was the rector of the Radical Student Union at VCU and there were outsiders who came in who were trying to get people to burn VCU'S president's house... These people, I later learned, were plants by the FBI... Uh huh??? ~~~ Bob
's
Trump's America is a disaster. Trump is an abject failure.
Looks like Mayor Stoney and Chief Smith were caught flat footed on this one. Citizens should carry a firearm with them at all times to protect themselves.
A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states that the police do not have a constitutional duty to protect citizens.
A $10 million study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent and that restrictions on gun ownership do not reduce gun violence.
No firearms involved, Fred.
And that Obama study is just fake news.
Here’s what the REAL science says.
“Review of More Than 130 Studies Provides Powerful Evidence That Gun Control Saves Lives”
They weren't caught flat-footed. They were literally right there. They knew what was occurring but did very little -- nothing, actually -- to stop it.
By his own standard, Rump has failed America... again.
“ President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
TDS!!!!!
Yeah... you got it bad, Rickie
Yep. In his case it's Trump Delusion Syndrome -- the belief that Trump cares about anyone or anything other than himself.
Also the delusion that anything Rump puts his hand to doesn’t turn to SHlT.
#DontDrinkBleach
You spout that BS every time Trump fails...
So accurately reporting the words of the President is now considered TDS? Maybe that makes sense when you're used to State TV covering for him each and every day.
Well.... you seldom hear his supporters actually quote him, do you?
The cognitive dissonance could trigger psychosis.
What is the point of destroying property in RVA (both public and private)? By all means protest injustice, and George Floyd being murdered deserves memorialization. New You Tube clip showing he was a Christian preacher for peace and reformation in the inner city. The police officer had a history of misconduct and knew Floyd for 17 years. More to that story.
So protest, but why late at night, why destroy property, and why threaten our RVA Police Headquarters? Someone was trying to provoke a response to escalate into violence. Bottom line, commend people speaking out against what happened, but that message is lost by the vandalism. How about commending RVA for its African-American ratio in leadership, and Progressive policies? This is like reading of some Pit Bull -- trained to attack by a thug --injuring a child somewhere in the country, and getting angry at your own dog. Misplaced anger.
Elwood, there are peaceful protesters of Floyd's murder by 4 police officers. There are also looters, criminals, and Anifa (oxymoron) taking advantage of the opportunity to profit and destroy.
We should distinguish references of them. But I also believe Protesters greatly hurt their cause by ignoring the actions the criminals around them.
One cannot protest the police's actions as well as the actions of the criminals.
I have autocorrect.
'One CAN protest the police's actions as well as......'
I hate autocorrect.
The point is that Americans across the country stand against the disproportionate use of force against African Americans against cops.
These Black Activists are quick to criticize the police but fail to do it to the thugs who are using the excuse in Minneapolis to burn & destroy. No department or organization is perfect and the officer has been arrested as he should be but the thugs still destroy & steal. You can't blame this one incident or others as a right to riot and attempt anarchy. These thugs are uncivilized animals who prey on the innocent businesses who have established themselves to serve their neighbors. These businesses should pull out and leave the streets where they have become victims! Let the animals then pay the price of having to travel blocks to purchase food and supplies. These parents have no control over these hoodlums and don't depend on the Federal Government for a stimulus to replace the damage that has been done!
William Howard,
Your racism shines brightly this morning...BTW it's not one instance...This happens over and over and you all make the same BS comments every time...
Over and over and who is responsible Hal!
White cops who murder black men then are protected by the system....Institutional racism is the root problem..
People like you Hal Jones is the problem!
Hal,
Your brilliance does not shine brightly this morning, but your ignorance is over the top.
If you will remember, it was your Savior, Barack Obama, who once had no problem making disgusting, untrue assertions about cops being racist at a funeral for murdered cops, yet he never gave major speeches on the epidemic of black-on-black crime.
Here are seven statistics you need to know about black-on-black crime that the left, and the black community will never admit to, or address …. at least according to The Wall Street Journal‘s Jason Riley.
1. 93 percent of black homicide victims are killed by other blacks.
2. According to Riley, “Blacks commit violent crimes at 7 to 10 times the rate that whites do.”
3. Black crime is even more prevalent in the country’s largest cities and counties.
4. There were almost 6,000 blacks killed by other blacks in 2015. By contrast, only 258 blacks were killed by police gunfire that year.
5. The percentage of blacks arrested for crimes is consistent with police reports.
6. According to Riley, “Black crime rates were lower in the 1940s and 1950s, when black poverty was higher” and “racial discrimination was rampant and legal.”
7. Another liberal said ….. “A straight line can be drawn between family breakdown and youth violence.” …. Period.
There are not racial overtones in Howard's comments. The people rioting and looting on were black and white.
Crqaigmont McGill,
No racial move tones you say? Howard Wrote " but the thugs still destroy & steal. You can't blame this one incident or others as a right to riot and attempt anarchy. These thugs are uncivilized animals who prey on the innocent businesses who have established themselves to serve their neighbors. These businesses should pull out and leave the streets where they have become victims! Let the animals then pay the price of having to travel blocks to purchase food and supplies. These parents have no control over these hoodlums and don't depend on the Federal Government for a stimulus to replace the damage that has been done!" And no...He was not referring to the the white folk protesting..
You're at best tone deaf and at worst just like Howard...
Correct as pointed out in my other comments. Thugs are of all colors!
Well, Willam, then why did you say this in your comment -- "These Black Activists are quick to criticize the police but fail to do it to the thugs who are using the excuse in Minneapolis to burn & destroy" and make no mention of whites.
How about the caucasian activists who stood with them?
We should avoid stereotyping. A recent social media photo illustrates what some stereotypers might see as ironical.
A white Antifa man (yes, antifa is an oxymoron) was looting and destroying a business in Minneapolis.
A black man who was peacefully protesting the horrific murder of George Floyd, intervened to stop this senseless crime.
For what stereotypers might see as further irony, this white Antifa looter was destroying a black owned small-business.
I see all the usual screeching from the "Law and Order" crowd...How dare “They” have violent protests and damage property. It's just fine for you white folks to equate some buildings with police murdering a man in public. You’re the same folks are the ones who lost your flipping minds when black folk took knees during sporting events, You’re are the same people now calling for the 2nd amendment.....Sweet Jeebus....It's a wonder that black people aren't burning down every city in America....We've had Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Philando Castile, Walter Scott and now George Floyd....And the Ignorant Racist Goobers always have the same answer.....The protesters are Thugs, Use the 2nd amendment, Call out the National Guard, No protests in Rural areas so our guns work.....And through it all Trump and his sycophants pour gasoline on it all while you all cheer. Despicable and abhorrent are the words that best describe you...
Hal ..... what a beautiful indictment of all police in America, and those who depend on them for our safety, and do not hate them for what they sometimes do.
For once, you, the Nostradamus of our time …. can show not only your disgust for police and their unlawful use of their guns, but in a complete flipflop, change your opinion of the damage “taking a knee can do”, and has done, for a few years now, with your blessing.
And, through it all, Trump haters like yourself will continue to pour gasoline on it, while all sore losers cheer ……. Despicable and abhorrent are the words that best describe you, and yours...
BTW ... you left out the name of one Michael Brown Jr. of a Ferguson killing, which founded the movement "Black Lives Matter" .... Why. Period.
Poor white people are also involved in the same situations but they have never burned and destroyed what has happened here and several times in the past with the disgruntled Blacks. This is going to raise racism and do more harm than good. This attempt at anarchy will solve nothing Hal! How about these thugs in the street get an education & employment and don't tell me they can't as the opportunity is there and when I say thug I mean thugs of all colors who are involved in this destruction and mayhem! It's people like you who support such behavior as one of the main causes of this destruction of innocent property owners. Shame on you and if you don't like America leave it!
William Howard,
Thanks for repeating all the Klan's talking points...Nothing you said has anything to do with a white police officer murdering a black man....You're just defecting IRG's gonna be IRG's....
I agree that the officer should be arrested but the guy being killed by the officer justifies the rioting...I feel sorry for you! If it was a reverse situation would the same rioting take place...give me an honest answer?
When it is a reverse situation you be sure to let us know. It seems to just keep being the same situation of African American oppression over and over.
I already stated I thought the office was wrong and let the justice system take over! I also think it is wrong to support rioting as you have. And your previous statement about the FBI attempting to get VCU student to burn down the President's house is without merit and evidence. In court, it's called hearsay!
I don’t support rioting. I just ponder why conservatives are more vocally critical of the angry citizens than they are of the corrupt police who, after all, actually KILLED someone.
Must be the $’s involved. Conservatives always seem to care more about the $’s.
The entire situation has to be taken as a whole! You don't get a free ticket or shouldn't because you commit unnecessary crimes against others because it relieves you of your stress and the frustration of one situation and so therefore you create another situation. I do think of those who analyze the psychs of the policemen annually, that the police departments should be forced to let the psychos go. I know a person whose wife does those and as it comes out, it is pretty much divided in thirds. 1/3 are psychos who just wish to hurt people, anyone, 1/3 are indifferent, neither bad nor good and 1/3 are good cops. I don't know what the departments are thinking. Maybe they need the psychos for desperate situations. Who knows why they keep the psychos around but I don't like it better than anyone else. They are criminals too! But I also don't like those in another race who merely hate me because I'm White. I fear their actions because of the criminal element in the 13% of the population who commit half the murders committed in this country. They also commit 69% of the crime! Blacks are not being profiled unnecessarily, neither is it discrimination when they do, they are actually committing the crimes and what bothers me is my good Black friends are stigmatized by the large criminal element in their communities. If that criminal element was not there, there would be little if no profiling. It is a shame that the profiling has to go on to protect everyone else including other Blacks. It is largely not discrimination!
I have noticed those racists both Black and their wannabe friends try to shut things down (conversations) by attacking and calling people names who disagree with them like racist, Nazi, KKK. Those who do those things you can be sure are the most racist of racists. And yes, contrary to popular opinion, Blacks can be called racists too and their wannabe counterparts!
The entire situation DOES need to be taken as a whole.
Protests don’t occur in a vacuum. They need a reason. There is a trigger and a response.
Please provide evidence to back up “ blacks are not being profiled unnecessarily” and also “They commit 69% of the crime” or you are just spouting fake news BS.
And WHO are these “black racists”. What white people are they disadvantaging in society for their own prosperity?
The biggest bigot is the one who proclaims the loudest that he’s not.
Who are these poor white people being murdered by white cops? Dylan Roof Maybe? or maybe the gun toting Michigan protesters?
Can't answer the question, can you? I don't care what crime or situation, rioting is not the answer for anybody no matter the color of their skin. White people involved in this are guilty and are thugs too!
It was good enough for the founding fathers. Or do you only trot them out for the 2nd amendment?
Unarmed white men have been killed too, google it! This still doesn't warrant rioting.
You and Drake google it! It doesn't matter whatever it is rioting is not justified or the answer!
It happens! It is just not on the national news because the person was not Black. A White Cop kills a White person and it is no news at all, only local, but if a White cop kills a Black person then the screaming never dies down even if it is justified. In this case the killing was not justified in any way but Blacks are the first to jump up and defend some criminal punk who justly got shot just because he is Black even though he has a terrible violent criminal record and then make a Saint out of a hood! Excuse me but that is racism!
So Ha,l you think rioting and violence is the answer....this is why this is happening now, you are really showing your racism and your race card is worn out!
Rioting and violence was the answer for the founding fathers. Or doesn’t that matter because YOUR ancestors were the oppressed minority.
In addition.... MOST of the protests were about this were peaceful.
Drake, you are confusing two completely different things that don't relate. Ideas and races are two separate things. The British were trying to rule over their own colonies which basically were their own race or more broadly European, mostly English. Taxation without representation and self rule have nothing to do with race!
I'm shocked that Black folks are not burning down the entire nation....White police and white people are being murdered and you folks don't care. But let those same black folks show rage and all you pearl clutchers wail and whine. We have an institutional racism problem in the United States. Until that is dealt with this will happen again and again..
Some of your examples did not include police shootings and some had items in their hand that looked like weapons. What about the ones that were justified? Do you agree the police can defend themselves against someone shooting or displaying a weapon at them? It sounds as if you judge a few bad police officers for all of the Departments in the U.S. You state "its a wonder that black people aren't burning down every city in America" You are basically supporting and justifying they do so. As with other liberals you want to blame Trump! What about blaming the parents who are bringing up white & black kids to participate in this mayhem. Were you brought up this way, I wasn't and most were not! I respect the right to protest peacefully, the police, and my government but not these thugs in the street!
Nobody’s complaining about legitimate police actions. But do you dispute that a disproportionate number of unarmed black men are killed by white cops?
It IS a wonder that with this level of injustice African Americans are not protesting all the time. You are basically denying a problem exists when you have the very real evidence of these protests that it does.
Oh... and Rump is failing his own standard.... liberals dont’t have to lay any blame since, as usual, Rump condemns himself with his own words.
“ President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
Organized peaceful demonstrations about this tragic issue, or any issue should be welcomed as part of being an American, and lobbying our elected government leadership. however, once it turns violent with burning looting and damage to people and property, it no longer is a peaceful protest, it is a riot. Once a peaceful demonstration turns into a riot, tough actions must be take quickly and in force, and unfortunately the political leadership in Richmond is just not up to handling a riot...…….Stoney COULD have handled this, but he didn't, and now we have lawless thuggery right in our faces in Richmond. Stoney needs to clamp down immediately and if necessary use force to maintain peaceful protesting, but unfortunately, that might result in the arrest of many of his constituents, and that would be bad for the next election, which is primarily all Stoney cares about.
How could Stoney have handled this, Fake News Fred? You are long on criticism, short on actual constructive contributions.
This issue is no longer about George Floyd and his unfortunate death. It's about the huge criminal element in our urban areas who will use any excuse to loot and burn. It's also about the "leadership" in these Democrat ruled cities that is afraid to maintain a safe environment for the law abiding citizens. It's about blaming all of the inner city's problems on whitey, who moved away years ago. We all know that the real problem is the complete disintegration of the black family structure, but few have the courage to say it. The solution lies with blacks. It cannot be imposed by those outside the urban culture.
I’d say that ANOTHER incident of an African American Being slaughtered by whites supremacist cop aggression is a pretty good reason.
I mean, it’s not just “any excuse”, is it? The riots I have see. Have stemmed from egregious harm being done to African Americans by those entrusted to “serve and protect”.
You should examine your prejudices before you make comments that seem so racist.
I noticed most of the people were White? Kinda boggles the mind that whitey would be out there, protesting at 2:45 am, burning someone car and firing a gun....what did you accomplish...Nothing...Nothing will change. Wake up people, your protest don't matter. Now go get yourselves a juice box and some animal crackers and let the adults clean up your mess.
White people have a problem and it is THEM... They must end this 400 year old war against black people or risk the entire demise of America... THE END... ~~~ Bob
Bob, you need to read what Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. has to say. He is speaking DIRECTLY to you.
You need to read Michelle Alexander's "The New Jim Crow, Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness", Rick... I was part of a two year long discussion on this book with cops, council people, community leaders, ministers, etc in Charlotte, NC a couple years ago... ~~~ Bob
That is BS why don't the Black community do something for their selves for a change! These problems you mention have to be solved from within. Don't sit back and play the race card and blame the white man. A lot of these thugs have no desire to work or live the life of a law-abiding citizen because it starts in the home! How about you doing something about the problem instead of encouraging mayhem!
The African American community DID something for themselves. When government allows these abuses the people will rise up.
Your stereotypical generalizations have nothing to do with the reality of what happened here.
And.. “don’t blame the white man” ???? This was literally a white man who they not only blame , but who now has been charged.
What have they done? I agree more can be done by everyone. Lots of funds have been spent on numerous programs but the African American knows their culture and race better than anyone and this is where the answers need to come from.
They rose up to get justice. This bad cop was not even arrested until days later... AFTER the protests.
And how do African Americans answer the issue of white cops (in this case one with 8 former investigations for use of excessive violence) killing unarmed citizens from within their own community?
They know their CULTURE better???? Their culture is the same as YOURS, racist! We are all Americans!
See my above comment to Rick, Mr. Howard... It applies to you, as well... ~~~ Bob
Bob what is the Black on black crime and murderer rate. People locked up are there for a reason, they committed a crime!
And what is the white on white mortality rate? About the same. What has that got to do with anything!
The headline needs updating. Once a" protest" turns "violent" and has "gun fire", it is then deemed a "riot".
Looks like RPD has some hoodlums to corral in this city . Thank goodness for the second amendment as the Police appear to have their hands tied and incapable of controlling the thugs. Hopefully these arsonists and vandals will be brought to justice soon.
Apparently the second amendment is totally impotent here.
Hopefully the cops will police themselves better so that citizens aren’t driven to this extreme to obtain justice.
Few people in Richmond own firearms. Now, try that rioting & looting out in Goochland or King William and you will see how important the Second Amendment is.
No one is driving those people to extremes. They are undermining any sympathy and driving up citizens' taxes and insurance premiums.
I’d say watching a video of an unarmed man being killed by a cop by the excessive use of force, again, is a pretty good driver. The guy wasn’t convicted until the people protested. They have great sympathy for their cause as demonstrated by sympathetic protests around the country.
So you are fine with destruction of personal property drake?
He is......so long as it is someone else's.
I am not fine with police use of excessive force Apparently the citizens of Minneapolis are not either. Seems a riot is the only way to get the attention of government when corrupt cops are calling the shots. Otherwise it’s swept under the carpet , again.
But for a country founded in violence against unjust treatment by authorities this is hardly a new phenomenon.
Burning, looting, rioting is not citizens driven to "this extreme to obtain justice." But folks like you get to deflect that the Floyd murder happened in very liberal Minneapolis which has had almost 50 years of very liberal Progressive Democrat government. What's your excuse?
A bad cop who EVERYONE wants tried and punished.
And it took a riot to achieve.
Sorry Drake but the weak Mayor in Minneapolis permitted a police department to burn while citizens protected their businesses with firearms just as the Koreans did in the LA riots, those businesses are still standing!
There is no evidence of businesses protecting themselves with firearms except in your make believe fake assertions, William.
www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/30/watch-armed-store-owners-protect-businesses-from-looters/
Eat crow Drake...read it for yourself!!!!
EAT CROW YOURSELF! That is not protection DURING the riots. That is hanging around with guns the next day! Not a gun was in sight to protect anything DURING the riots!
Sheesh? Where do they find these idiots.
Oh, yeah, Breitbart bubble zombies.
Hopefully now you see why nobody tries to win an argument with Breitbart’s false and misleading information. It is easily debunked and YOU wind up looking the fool.
Notice they never say those men with guns actually used them to defend against rioters.
Get out of your fake news bubble.
Contrary to the beliefs of some on both the Left and Right, the USA is not an authoritarian state like China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, etc. We do not shoot or violently beat the cr*p out of protesters.
An obvious dilemma is that peaceful protesters and criminal looters are intermingled so that it is almost impossible to distinguish the two.
The 2A may be effective but immoral response to vandalism to businesses. The morality of killing a looter for stealing a TV will not be accepted by most.
For clarification, if a looter is threatening the personal safety of the business owner, it crosses into legal self-defense. However one's subsequent legal defense expenses might exceed the potential physical damages to his business.
Until Police develop an effective non-lethal response to deter vandalism, we can expect these riots to not only continue, but sadly to grow exponentially.
To follow up on the 2A, there is a good reason that rioters avoid residential areas except those in close proximity to businesses.
Looters know business owners are not likely to shoot them. Nor will the police.
While the Police will be of little to no value in the protection of a family in their residence in a riot, rioters know not to even consider crossing this line from businesses to homes.
Regardless of your beliefs on gun control, the big winner of these riots: the 2A.
And you base that imaginary hypothesis on exactly what, Hal?
Because the science says different.
“Review of More Than 130 Studies Provides Powerful Evidence That Gun Control Saves Lives”
Did you notice the thugs didn't burn the businesses in Minneapolis that had the owners standing in the doorway with AR-15's.
No.. I didn’t. Because you made that up.
The pictures and stories is covered by the associated press look for it instead of doubting something you can't defend! And what about the Koreans in the LA riots surely you remember protecting their property with guns.
Oh... so you actually have NO evidence for your claims.
I thought not.
www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/30/watch-armed-store-owners-protect-businesses-from-looters/
Now do you believe me... read it for yourself Liberal!!!
Look again! That is not protection DURING the riots. That is hanging around with guns the next day! Not a gun was in sight to protect anything DURING the riots! Sheesh?
Where do they find these idiots.
Oh, yeah, Breitbart bubble zombies. Fake news consumers.
Hopefully now you see why nobody tries to win an argument with Breitbart’s false and misleading information. It is easily debunked and YOU wind up looking the fool.
Notice they never say those men with guns actually used them to defend against rioters.
Get out of your fake news bubble.
Flaky Drakie and ~~~Side Show Bob ....... you two can stir the pot of racism as well, or better, than either Williams or Pitts.
Our “own cops”, and all cops in America will always be against this kind of killing .... The deaths they far more difficulty with, which are the great majority of killings, or those that are brought about by people who commit “suicide by police”, by resisting arrest, or placing the individual police officer in fear of losing their life, doing a job that most folks do not want, and many more who hate those who do the job.
And Flaky, and ~~~Bon ..... this is not about Trump …. Police hatred, and pandemics were here long before Trump.
I wonder how many looters will take their stuff back when the stores reopen, to be replaced with something else they want, because it did not ease the pain or help with the mourning of Mr. Floyd like they thought it would. Period.
Spacy Peter wants to give Rump a pass for stuff that happens on his watch. President Lysol was supposed to be the solution for this, right?
“President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago
Trump, now faced with escalating protests in Minneapolis, was repeatedly critical of the Obama administration's handling of the Ferguson riots in August 2014 which were in response to the police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager. At the time, Trump said other countries were laughing at the government's handling of the unrest.”
Now he has just thrown gas onthe already tense situation of the pandemic by letting this kind of police abuse flourish under his so- called presidency.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touchè
Sending in the military. Now THAT is a response.
Flaky Drakie .... I will the first to vote for your likeness on a donkey to take the place of one of the dead white men mounted on a horse, on Monument Avenue ....
You make carpetbagging of the Reconstruction Era, and today, along with the successful dividing of America, almost seem like a worthy profession ..... and you think it can all be accomplished by taking away guns. Period.
Maybe yes, maybe no.
You’re opinion about me doesn’t change the facts about President Lysol.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnnd touchè!
At least the protesters wore their covid-19 masks, but I am concerned that they weren't practicing safe social distancing. [sad]
At some point in time white America is going to have to end its war on black people... It is not helping our country no matter how much REDNECK NATION wants to continue this war... Let's do some review here... 250 years of SLAVERY... 150 years of JIM CROW including the current version/s... If we don't end this systemic, institutional racism it will eventually end us... This is 100% on white Americans... Make no bones about it... ~~~ Bob
If the only tool in your box is a hammer, then every problem will look like a nail.
Hmm, I must have missed the news reports about masses of “white people” storming minority neighborhoods and mass killing minorities. Please do tell and give references.
I miss the news of black cops (with 8 prior investigations for use of excessive force) killing unarmed suspects that they have already subdued.
That would really kiss off white folks if it kept happening, dontcha’ think?
https://theintercept.com/2019/05/02/minnesota-police-convicted-justine-damond/
Not sure I saw the news about any riots drake.
No, it wouldn't! I would expect the Justice System to take care of it. You also wouldn't be seeing riots. How many white riots have you seen!
Ricki, that case proves the points that African Americans are treated more harshly than caucasians.
From the link you provided.... “ in a criminal justice system where cops are rarely held accountable for on-duty killings, Noor was unfairly targeted because he is a black man who killed a white woman.”
“ Noor’s conviction marks the first guilty verdict for a fatal shooting by an on-duty cop.... Meanwhile, in recent police killings of unarmed black men in the Twin Cities, white cops involved were either not charged at all or acquitted of charges.“
You’re not helping your case, boomer.
William, why should the people with all the privilege protest? They created a justice system that favors them and their culture.
The riots last night in Richmond last night just proved the validity of The Bell Curve.
They just proved that Americans are sick of police targeting African Americans with the use of killing force.
They just proved their ignorance in their actions as you do with your obvious support
And that justifies rioting?
William, America was founded on people who were being treated unjustly rioting. Nothing new here.
Steve, they just proved that Rump has, by his own standards, failed America.... again.
“ President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
Or the wisdom of George Carlin. "Just think of how stupid the average person is and then realize that half the population is dumber than that."
I don't know if I'd say half, Jeff. More like 46%.
Bob, share with us exactly what needs to be done. Please give examples of how white America can help. Thanks so much. We await your brilliance.
Rick -- Satan will get frostbite before that happens. LOL!
Here's the main one, Jeff. White America can acknowledge that the effects of slavery and Jim Crow still resonate in today's society. That would include the many white Americans who are still bigoted and the many black families, like those during slavery, who were torn apart, but for different reasons.
What Jim Crow laws are now present. How much money has been spent on the Black Housing, food stamps, and other assistance? Even reverse discrimination was invented so Blacks could move ahead of the line to get jobs and places in universities. Don't preach about things that happen 150 years ago. Talk about the present day, the government continues to support poor blacks, whites, all people of color, leave your race card in your pocket, Hal. There are no excuses for what is happening, protesting is fine but rioting is not and people are getting tired of these riots keep continuing over the years. All these thugs need to be appreciative of what American has done for them if not then leave and send those stimulus checks back!
“ How much money has been spent on the Black Housing, food stamps, and other assistance?”
Racist MUCH?
Are you talking about money spent on America’s poor?
And reverse discrimination was invented because privileged whites feel threatened when policies are put in place to level the playing field for African Americans.
And Jim Crow has just evolved into white privilege.
https://theundefeated.com/features/why-do-so-many-white-people-deny-the-existence-of-white-privilege/amp/
“ WE’RE NOT ALL IN THIS TOGETHER: RECKLESS PROTEST FLAUNTS BROOKFIELD’S WHITE PRIVILEGE DURING PANDEMIC”
http://www.milwaukeeindependent.com/special/covid-19/not-together-reckless-protest-flaunts-brookfields-white-privilege-pandemic/
I said Black because the comment that I was responding to was for black s only but you know and I know people of all color receive government assistance to move up in the world and not to lay back and maintain the lifestyle. Accept responsibility for not doing so!
To level the playing field? Do you want the best in an employment position or someone based on the color of their skin? By your standards would be then to have white or brown ballplayers start in a ball game not because of their skill but the color of their skin because the black player was better. I'm sure the players or fans would support you!
Why was the comment for blacks only? You DO realize that many of the protestors across the country are whites, Don’t you? Take the racist goggles off!
And what has this to do with best or worst? A white cop, again, used excessive force to kill an unarmed black man. How many times do you expect people to take a hit like this before they hit back? The guy wasn’t even arrested until citizens protested for it.
What he heck is going on? Rioters torch a car right in front of a Richmond police station. Police all over are being forced by mayors to SURRENDER to anarchy and the mobs. That's why citizens need defensive weapons.
Absolutely...........and maybe that is why you will not see very much of this lawlessness out in the more rural areas.
First, the police/sheriff will not tolerate it. Second, that is where a lot of citizens own firearms........and are not going to just stand by while they are attacked.
It is definitely possible to want justice for Mr. Floyd & to be outraged by the actions of rogue cops --- AND to also oppose the violence & criminal actions taken by the rioters & looters against innocent residents who had nothing to do with it.
Bring out the National Guard and restore order. I have no sympathy for these idiots who think its OK to destroy other peoples property. Lock them up.
Anybody have a 20mm mini gun for sale? Bwahaahaa!!
That’s conservatives answer to everything.... guns and force.
How about preventative measures like training white cops not to treat African American suspects worse than Caucasian ones.
False dichotomy.........but par for the course. As for force? Unfortunately, there are certain people who are not capable of living in a civilized society. They only understand & respect force & violence.
Watch cops or other reality police shows and see what happens when a white person fights police. This didn't happen in Minneapolis and that is why the officer is arrested and charge so why is the rioting still going on. They have free time on their hands and they want to steal & destroy that's why they are thugs!
They are sick and tired of their race being singled out for excessive use of force. That’s why they riot. When was the last video of an unarmed white man being killed while being taken into police custody?
Suspects will be treated according to how THEY interact with police, regardless of color. Anyone who gives police the respect that they DESERVE, and obeys directions, understanding that police live on the edge not knowing what or how a suspect may react, will do fine during an interaction with police. While there are occasional bad eggs with badges, it is rare, and even among most of those, proper respect will avoid conflict. Anyone should know that creating conflict with a LEO can end badly, and the benefit of doubt should ALWAYS go to the officer. The mere presence of disrespect gives the officer cause to be greatly alarmed in an interaction. Almost without exception, every major headline ‘questionable’ police shooting, involves non compliance on part of the suspect. Of course NO liberals believe this. The posts here by liberals not condemning these destructive riots, but supporting them, shows just how far beyond hope liberals are.
So this unarmed black man warranted a death sentence for how he interacted for police.?
When did being black in America become a capitol offense.
Oh... yeah. Whenever a white supreme cost decides so.
Not a defensive weapon in sight last night, let alone one that contributed any good.
This is why officials have to obey the oaths they take to protect and serve.
Even our own cops are outraged and sickened by the way that African American man was treated.
It’s causing repercussions across the country.
What is Rump doing to defuse this situation? If he downplays it like the pandemic it will bite him in the arse like the pandemic.
He condemned the action and called for the individuals involved to be brought to justice you coward.
“IndividualS”? The only individual was the cop who killed the African American.
There were four police officers drake.
We all may be surprised, better wait on the autopsy! Personally. I think the officer is responsible but just saying let all the facts play out!
How many of those 4 police officers have been charged, Rickie?
What is our POS Mayor and Governor doing drakie? Coward.
Little Drakie hates President Trump therefore everything bad is President Trumps fault. Little Drakie loves Gov Northam,. Gov Northampton can do no wrong. See how this works?
Yeah... pretty much works out that Governor zNottham is a good leader, President Lysol screws up everything he touches... then issues inane tweets.
Well, here's what your POS president does, Fisk: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts."
He explained that that happens and it does when you have looting and rioting shooting usually present like shots being fired in the air in Richmond according to one report. Look at Ferguson & LA shooting involved!
Rump?
drake is 12
Gee, Ricky, and you recently self-identified as a 9-year-old. In terms of emotional maturity, you nailed yourself.
For Drake to call Northam a "good leader" demonstrates that his either ignorant, stupid or a liar, or maybe all three. The evidence that Governor Northam is crummy leader, and a political hack, is so overwhelming, that Drake's comment is just laughable...…..Three examples, Northam's Blackface scandal, he has never come clean on his history of racism and bigotry, and his lousy response and continued dereliction on handling the Covid virus, with testing and unnecessary continuing lockdown of the Virginia economy, and his violations of people's second amendment rights, of course there is much more, but the point is made.
Compared to President Lysol, Governor Northam is George Washington.
Russiagate, government shutdown, America. Concentrations camps, record stock market crashes, record unemployment, impeachment, inflation, reduced international influence, turning US based over to the Russians while they laugh at us, etc. , etc., etc.
Drake pretty much displays his ignorance in every post. A slave to the Democratic Party. And too stupid to realize it.
But all Steve can do is call me name last since he can’t dispute my facts.
That’s pretty much all that anyone in the cult of Rump has. They can’t argue that he is good for the country.
Is America better off now than it was 4 years ago?
Oh, McGill. I am just communication in the manner that seems to resonate with Rump supporters. Ask “low-energy Jeb” or “little Marco”... and it’s a crime how he mis-uses Congressman Schiff’s name.
There’s a whole Wikipedia entry devoted to President Lysol’s name calling alone. SO distinguished and mature for an American President, yeah?
The president does set the tone for the national debate after all.
Please inform me: What was Floyd doing which caused him to be arrested? Did he respond to his arrest with violence towards the law enforcement officers? I don't agree with the means the officers used to try to control him yet I also wonder what was going on and why he was arrested and if he was being violent towards the officers.
What was he do that warranted an instant death sentence without judge, jury, or trial?
He allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit 20 dollar bill. The store owner and the video both show that Mr. Floyd DID NOT resist arrest in any way what so ever.
The arrest resistance was alleged to have occurred while in the vehicle. Even if proven true, why would this matter? He was killed after he was subdued and under control.
Excellent point!
Marshall, there is nothing Floyd could have done while handcuffed on the asphalt that would warrant the barbaric excessive force of the police officers.
He was subdued and under control so whatever happened earlier is not relevant. Nothing he could have done could possibly justify what the police officers did.
To say the actions of the police were outrageous would be a gross understatement.
Amen to that!
The officer should have had his knee on the shoulder blade, not the neck.
Somebody should have pointed that out to him during the first 8 investigations into his use of excessive force.
No wonder the community is ticked off.
He was already in handcuffs. But your response shows you for exactly what you are.
He matched the description of someone who had just passed a counterfeit bill. Some witnesses have said he did not resist as shown in videos on the news, but there are hints that the body cameras show differently. I am not NOT suggesting that I approve of the officer’s continued actions that resulted in death. To the contrary, it appears that this officer had a history of complaints. I am suggesting that it is possible, if not probable, that there was resistance resulting in an escalation during the arrest. Again, I DO NOT justify the officer’s continued actions.
What good comes from torching a car and spraying a bus.
Nothing good, except for making more citizens contemplate buying firearms for protection. If the police will not respond, people will be on their own to defend themselves from hooligans & thugs.
This will not end well.
Why would they do that? What citizen was protected by a firearm here?
That isn't the issue Drake, the issue is that Richmond city government ISN'T protecting the citizens, and when the government won't do the job of protecting citizens, and courts haver ruled that governments don't have a obligation to protect the citizens, then we have the right and need to do it ourselves. When the government says you don't need a gun, YOU NEED A GUN, and this riot demonstrates that fact.
If I am in my vehicle and the mob attacks me I know which pedal to punch.
Did you see in Minneapolis where some of the business owners were protecting their stores armed with AR-15, guess what Drake those businesses did not get destroyed! Same in LA riots when the Koreans protected their property. Who knows if this did not happen in Richmond.
Nobody was out defending anything with guns during the riot.
Now that it is over a few people are showing off their arms. Personal weapons played a total of zero part in the riots.
Ricki is all ready to bring back the white supremacist hits from Charlottesville... where the only convictions handed down were against the gun nuts and white supremacists.
To protect their business like in LA & Minneapolis!
All that has happened and your statements are pushing people to become John Wicks!
Bobby, you and your statements validate the fears of those taking justice into their own hands.
Shark repellent would have been just as defective and less likely to be misused at some other time.
Staying away from the ocean is the best way to avoid sharks.
Drake, you need to read your posts prior to hitting the enter button. Thanks so much.
That's why I would have pulled my 9MM and hit the gas pedal!
And Jeff, keeping guns away from people is the best way to prevent being shot.
Rickie obsesses over me. How creepy.
And if you shot or ran over anybody, William, you would now be the “thug or criminal” that gun nuts try to blame for all the shootings in the world.
Wrong! I would not have been that same truck driver they pulled out of his truck and beat him with bricks as they did in LA. It would have been justified & legal!
Oh? So that violence is “legal” and this is not?
Mark, while the car is being torched, the thugs, criminals and looters are having their way with businesses, undefended citizens and anything else they want, the burning car is just a diversion for the thugs to go wild.
Welcome to the discussion.
