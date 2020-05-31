12:35 p.m. update: An event scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Reconciliation Statue featuring Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, has been postponed.

It will instead be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Richmond NAACP President J.J. Minor said.

A block from the statue, hundreds of protesters have arrived at the 17th Street Farmers Market after marching from Brown’s Island.

Organizers said they plan on remaining there until 6 p.m.

12:20 p.m. update: Balance Bicycle shop, on the 900 block of West Broad Street, two blocks west of Belvidere, announced on its website Sunday that it was broken into and looted during the protests that raged through Richmond overnight.

It is closed indefinitely.

Here's the statement the company posted on its website:

"Balance Bicycle shop was broken into and looted during the overnight riots. A majority of our inventory was taken, to include every customer bike that dropped off and left with us. We don't have any answers just yet, and we will be reaching out to all of our customers who had bikes in for service over the next week. Our phone lines are off right now, so please use the form below as we begin to understand the devastation. I will be working with our insurance company moving forward. I have no words, only tears as 10 years of my life evaporates in 1 night."

11:05 a.m. update: Shattered glass, broken windows and the smell of smoke were evident all along Broad Street on Sunday this morning, beginning at Arthur Ashe Boulevard heading east into downtown.

The CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Arthur Ashe and Broad streets had all the front windows busted out, while shoppers had to use the back door to get in the store.

The front doors of Bank of America across from the Children's Museum of Richmond were smashed, with graffiti on the facade, including one message that read, "Stop charging us 4 being poor."

The new Whole Foods, just west of Hermatige Road, was closed, with crews cleaning out broken glass and boarding up broken windows. The parking lot was blocked off with caution tape and a Whole Foods employee was telling shoppers they didn't know when it would reopen.

The DTLR shoes and sportswear store on Broad between Lombardy and Bowe was still smoldering after being set on fire early Sunday morning, as crews worked to clean up the rubble. The Game Stop and Starbucks next to it also had broken windows.

South of Broad Street, several hundred people have gathered at Brown’s Island for what organizers urged to be a peaceful protest.

Protesters, chanting, “No Justice, No Peace,” plan on marching to the 17th Street Farmers Market.

Organizer Quiara Holmes told her fellow demonstrators to keep things peaceful before they left.

“Violence is not the message we want today,” Holmes said. “If you act a fool, you’re not with us.”

10 a.m. update:

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement at 10 a.m. Sunday, saying he affirms “the deep concerns from the black community.”

“I acknowledge each of the voices crying out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth,” he said in the statement.

“I hear you. I know your pain is real. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused, and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black. I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence.”

Northam said he was in contact with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney throughout the night Saturday and confirmed he granted the mayor’s curfew request and put the Virginia National Guard on alert.

“They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city,” Northam’s statement said.

He added, “As governor of Virginia, I call on all Virginians to join together and build a renewed commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.”

9:30 a.m. update: 

Richmond will have a curfew starting 8 p.m. Sunday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced.

The curfew runs until 6 a.m. Stoney also said he’s asked Gov. Ralph Northam, who granted the curfew order, for the help of the National Guard.

“It will be enforced,” Stoney said of the curfew. The curfew will be in effect nightly until further notice.

“The past two nights, we’ve seen what could have been peaceful protests turn violent and destructive,” Stoney said. “We’re taking these steps to promote lawful and safe demonstration and protect both people and property.”

Stoney condemned the violence that arose in the city overnight, saying it doesn’t honor George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed while in police custody.

“It’s time to say that enough is enough and this must stop,” he said.

Stoney also noted that four Richmond police officers were injured during Saturday night's protests.

Earlier story:

Richmond woke up Sunday morning to find a city different than the day before.

Statues along Monument Avenue tagged with graffiti. Businesses in downtown broken into and looted. The United Daughters of the Confederacy building set on on fire. 

The second night of protests in the city over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd and police abuse turned violent, leaving a man in Richmond with life-threatening injuries when he was shot while riding in a car that came into contact with protesters, police reported.

Richmond Police did not immediately respond Sunday when asked how many arrests were made and how many people were injured.

"I'm scared to death to live in this city," said Cabell West, 74, a lifelong Richmond native, who observed the damage to the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters along Arthur Ashe Boulevard after it was set on fire. The fire has been put out.

Mary Valentino, the organization's office manager, said Sunday morning that she was not yet authorized to comment.

The building and statues along Monument Avenue drew groups of onlookers Sunday morning. Running groups stopped their jogs, as did dog walkers and neighbors.

Karen Meadows, who lives a few blocks from the United Daughters of the Confederacy building, said the unrest and damage "breaks my heart."

"It's horrible what the police had done, but this is not the answer," she said.

Staff writers Jess Nocera, Executive Editor Paige Mudd and Managing Editor Mike Szvetitz contributed to this story.

