12:35 p.m. update: An event scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Reconciliation Statue featuring Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, has been postponed.
It will instead be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Richmond NAACP President J.J. Minor said.
A block from the statue, hundreds of protesters have arrived at the 17th Street Farmers Market after marching from Brown’s Island.
Organizers said they plan on remaining there until 6 p.m.
12:20 p.m. update: Balance Bicycle shop, on the 900 block of West Broad Street, two blocks west of Belvidere, announced on its website Sunday that it was broken into and looted during the protests that raged through Richmond overnight.
It is closed indefinitely.
Here's the statement the company posted on its website:
"Balance Bicycle shop was broken into and looted during the overnight riots. A majority of our inventory was taken, to include every customer bike that dropped off and left with us. We don't have any answers just yet, and we will be reaching out to all of our customers who had bikes in for service over the next week. Our phone lines are off right now, so please use the form below as we begin to understand the devastation. I will be working with our insurance company moving forward. I have no words, only tears as 10 years of my life evaporates in 1 night."
11:05 a.m. update: Shattered glass, broken windows and the smell of smoke were evident all along Broad Street on Sunday this morning, beginning at Arthur Ashe Boulevard heading east into downtown.
The CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Arthur Ashe and Broad streets had all the front windows busted out, while shoppers had to use the back door to get in the store.
The front doors of Bank of America across from the Children's Museum of Richmond were smashed, with graffiti on the facade, including one message that read, "Stop charging us 4 being poor."
The new Whole Foods, just west of Hermatige Road, was closed, with crews cleaning out broken glass and boarding up broken windows. The parking lot was blocked off with caution tape and a Whole Foods employee was telling shoppers they didn't know when it would reopen.
The DTLR shoes and sportswear store on Broad between Lombardy and Bowe was still smoldering after being set on fire early Sunday morning, as crews worked to clean up the rubble. The Game Stop and Starbucks next to it also had broken windows.
South of Broad Street, several hundred people have gathered at Brown’s Island for what organizers urged to be a peaceful protest.
Protesters, chanting, “No Justice, No Peace,” plan on marching to the 17th Street Farmers Market.
Organizer Quiara Holmes told her fellow demonstrators to keep things peaceful before they left.
“Violence is not the message we want today,” Holmes said. “If you act a fool, you’re not with us.”
10 a.m. update:
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement at 10 a.m. Sunday, saying he affirms “the deep concerns from the black community.”
“I acknowledge each of the voices crying out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth,” he said in the statement.
“I hear you. I know your pain is real. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused, and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black. I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence.”
Northam said he was in contact with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney throughout the night Saturday and confirmed he granted the mayor’s curfew request and put the Virginia National Guard on alert.
“They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city,” Northam’s statement said.
He added, “As governor of Virginia, I call on all Virginians to join together and build a renewed commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.”
9:30 a.m. update:
Richmond will have a curfew starting 8 p.m. Sunday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced.
The curfew runs until 6 a.m. Stoney also said he’s asked Gov. Ralph Northam, who granted the curfew order, for the help of the National Guard.
“It will be enforced,” Stoney said of the curfew. The curfew will be in effect nightly until further notice.
“The past two nights, we’ve seen what could have been peaceful protests turn violent and destructive,” Stoney said. “We’re taking these steps to promote lawful and safe demonstration and protect both people and property.”
Stoney condemned the violence that arose in the city overnight, saying it doesn’t honor George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed while in police custody.
“It’s time to say that enough is enough and this must stop,” he said.
Stoney also noted that four Richmond police officers were injured during Saturday night's protests.
Earlier story:
Richmond woke up Sunday morning to find a city different than the day before.
Statues along Monument Avenue tagged with graffiti. Businesses in downtown broken into and looted. The United Daughters of the Confederacy building set on on fire.
The second night of protests in the city over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd and police abuse turned violent, leaving a man in Richmond with life-threatening injuries when he was shot while riding in a car that came into contact with protesters, police reported.
Richmond Police did not immediately respond Sunday when asked how many arrests were made and how many people were injured.
"I'm scared to death to live in this city," said Cabell West, 74, a lifelong Richmond native, who observed the damage to the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters along Arthur Ashe Boulevard after it was set on fire. The fire has been put out.
Mary Valentino, the organization's office manager, said Sunday morning that she was not yet authorized to comment.
The building and statues along Monument Avenue drew groups of onlookers Sunday morning. Running groups stopped their jogs, as did dog walkers and neighbors.
Karen Meadows, who lives a few blocks from the United Daughters of the Confederacy building, said the unrest and damage "breaks my heart."
"It's horrible what the police had done, but this is not the answer," she said.
After years of ginned up lies and violent rhetoric from officials in government and we know who they are so I want name them. This is the end result. Now the leftist Hollywood types are collecting money to make the bails for the these thugs that get arrested. As usual with all of these liberal democrats and mayors they are a day late and a dollar short. That also appears to be a nationwide occurrence in all of these liberal controlled states and cities.
Bye Bye Donald Trump. Your toxicity and racist hate is most uncivil. Bozo could stomp you in November. Bye Bye Donald Trump.
hil was supposed to win.
Hey Richmonders, and all big city people across the Nation .... This form of justice seeking will benefit you even more in November ...
Soon, the left and their media will tell you that it was Trump who allowed the virus to get out of control, and he alone was responsible for fueling the fire of violence, and looting from the “Premedicated Murder of Mr. Floyd”.
This is what we can expect to hear shorty from those who still cannot accept losing gracefully. Period.
Well folks, there you have it ….. Which "right" is more important during a pandemic, the right to vote, or the right to protest?
The answer …. It has to be voting .... If not Northam, and other Democrats would not be pushing for mail-in ballots to protect their flock from the virus ...
What is puzzling is why Northam, in order to protect his flock who are protesting, and those from (out of state) burning the city down, has to issue a curfew, forcing the protesters, and burn baby burn folks, to stay at home, with the same virus being present still being King?
Hopefully, some of those who are arrested for breaking the curfew tonight will not show their rear ends if they are arrested, bringing about yet another opportunity for people to seek justice ….. If trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill can lead to this kind of violence Nationwide, why take a chance in giving the rioters another reason to not stay at home.
But …. To be fair …. physically going to vote is not only far much more labor intensive, than protesting and burning stuff, the chances of the virus getting youse is way more. Period.
When a protest turns into a riot, things need to be addressed. The protests had two days to get it right, and some of it was right. But things got going wrong and it needs to stop; people need to talk and understand each other, but above all else all the violence has to stop. The curfew is a good idea; having the Guard on hand is a good idea; having protests during the day is a good idea. Here's one more good idea; get rid of that statue of the racist traitor (which one?) and put in a fountain.
Feckless leadership at the City and State level. Burn, loot, shoot before "oh, golly, gee, maybe we need to have a curfew and call out the guard."
Northam's and Stoney's curfew will not be a deterrent because the penalty for committing acts of violence and destruction are far greater than the penalty for violating the curfew. A 2005 Supreme Court decision states that the police do not have a constitutional duty to protect citizens. A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration found that firearms used for self defense are an important crime deterrent. The intent of the curfew is to prevent law abiding citizens from protecting their property from destruction.
Its time for legislation that states:
Black lives Matter is liable for all damages caused by terrorism by their group or individuals claiming to members of Black lives matter.
No state of federal funds shall be used to repair or clean up any damages.
Lets hit hem where it hurts!
Not to mention more police force is required to quell this terrorism.
DOWN WITH BLM
Oooooh...All the Law and Order Trumper types are in a tizzy....Northam and Stoney have failed.....Just one more variation on the themes these Trumpers have been wailing about since the last election. Not one of you have exhibited any real con cern for the police killing innocent black people....Nope...Your panties are all in a twist over the violence but Groege Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery ? Not a peep....MLK said the "Riots are the language of the unheard". I'm shocked that its taken this long for Black people to say enough is enough....Property can be rebuilt...A life taken is forever...So keep on with your excuses and chest thumping...It matters not...
another shark jump from Hal.
A curfew won't erase 400 years of oppression and exploitation of black Americans any more than busting a window will but... We have a serious problem with our criminal justice system which has become the "New Jim Crow" (Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness) that needs addressing at every level... The cops are not the only problem here... The courts and Congress have shredded the 4th, 5th and 8th Amendments over the last 3 or 4 decades to preserve white privilege and white supremacy... We need to blow the criminal justice system up and start from scratch... We also need to roll back all these obscene tax cuts and other goodies that we shower the rich with and redistribute that wealth to the nation as a whole... America doesn't have any choice but to fix systemic and institutional racism if it wants to survive... There is no Plan B... ~~~ Bob
The National Guard should have been already called out Governor. What does it take, total destruction of Richmond before you take action!
Another Rump failure.
So much for “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.
Big talk from the biggest liar.
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days“
It is a myth that black lives are in danger from law enforcement. Black lives are endangered by other blacks. Turn on your TVs.
White lives are endangered by other whites.
But black lives are also indiscriminately taken by whites who consider themselves “authority figures”. From bad cops with 8 priors for excessive use of force to tin-badge neighborhood “watchers”.
Institutionalized racism - especially that results in excessive use of force for the “crime” of being black - has no place in America
“The past two nights, we’ve seen what could have been peaceful protests turn violent and destructive,” Stoney said. “We’re taking these steps to promote lawful and safe demonstration and protect both people and property.”.……….. Mayor Stoney, your political future is on the line TONIGHT. Governor Northam isn't going anywhere politically, his racist, bigoted picture show sealed that deal, but Levar Stoney has further political aspirations, and if he can't handle the looting, riots and vicious attack by thugs and criminals on monuments and other property, he just isn't fit for further political consideration...……… Stop the riots and violence in Richmond Mayor Stoney, WHATEVER IT TAKES!
A nighttime curfew is exactly what is needed for Richmond. Permanently until they can elect local officials that can protect citizens and businesses from mayhem that occurred this weekend. The Stoney/Northam administrations have proven they are completely incapable.
Northam's and Stoney's curfew will not be a deterrent because the penalties for committing acts of violence and destruction are far greater than the penalty for violating the curfew. A 2005 Supreme Court decision states that the police do not have a constitutional duty to protect citizens. A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration found that firearms used for self defense are an important crime deterrent. The intent of the curfew is to prevent law abiding citizens from protecting their property from destruction.
The cities are going to realize that the suburban areas can exist without ever going into the city. With COVID-19 pointing out that mass transit is a problem and these mayors allowing the cities to be trashed, it's time to move out of the cities. Let's flatten America. Chesterfield has everything it needs. Henrico has everything it needs. They even have the ability to support major corporate presence.
Hey Stoney, you are two days late!!! Shocking that a police car can be burned in front of a police station. Citizens can expect no protection from this incompetent administration. The belief that government has control over the lawless urban element is a myth.
Two days? That looks like rapid response compared to the standard Rump set for himself.
“President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
Kudos to the Mayor for taking this step. Bring in the National Guard. Do what has to be done. Lets see if the Mayor is just a paper tiger or has balls enough to do as he says he will.
Wow! This is really going to win over a lot of converts to their cause.........NOT!
I don't think they care. This is mostly people who want an opportunity to loot and riot.
Looking at the photos and video, I was stunned by how many rioters were white. Agitators?
By his own standard, Rump has failed America... again.
“ President Donald Trump blamed "weak leadership" in Washington for the outbreak of rioting and looting in Ferguson, Missouri, six years ago.
"Our country is totally fractured and, with our weak leadership in Washington, you can expect Ferguson type riots and looting in other places," Trump tweeted on November 25, 2014.
On the same day, he added that the rest of the world would be laughing at the United States and then-President Barack Obama over the rioting in the suburb of St. Louis.“
And Lord Obama let the riots go on and on and on. President Trump wont. Sorry Drake.
Trump's response: Threats of "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons." Put a quick stop to it all, didn't he?
So far... they are going on and on. And Rump as much as promised he would stop them. And he’s had almost 4 years.
What about the rioting in Baltimore that Obama did nothing about? President Trump has responded very quickly. We've all seen that. Obama allowed rioting to continue and continue. We all saw that.
Rump has responded no more quickly than President Obama. Even though he promised. But the right is stupid enough to believe Rump’s Many, many, many lies.
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days“
Please allow them their flights of fantasy.
I'm glad to see that a curfew has been announced. Legitimate protesters will protest during daylight hours. Hopefully those that burn, destroy and damage will be stopped. People who live or have businesses within the areas of the City of Richmond impacted by the damage deserve to be safe and protected. Children, families and senior citizens have enough to worry about without fearing for their physical safety.
And so now they destroy private property and shot people in cars because of . . . well guarantee you they cannot explain what has happened in Richmond to explain this.
And the gun nuts try to tell us we don’t need common sense gun control laws.
Sh’yeah, right
Drake, we're still waiting for your "common sense gun laws." By the way, the thug who shot a Richmond man last night broke multiple gun laws. Didn't seem to make any difference. The problem is not guns, it's criminals.
All of America is waiting for common sense gun control laws... Hug-a-thug republicans keep getting in the way.
BTW, what multiple existing gun laws did the shooter violate? Besides shooting someone (just the thing that common sense gun control laws prevent).
Thank God we have some common sense ones in place. We definitely don't need anymore. Learn to protect yourself...and guns are a big part of that.
The science says you are wrong. Do you have a study that contradicts this?
“Having a gun in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm homicide and firearm suicide, regardless of storage practice, type of gun, or number of guns in the home.1 Guns kept in the home are more likely to be involved in a fatal or nonfatal unintentional shooting, criminal assault or suicide attempt than to be used to injure or kill in self-defense.2 Rather than conferring protection, guns in the home are associated with an increased risk of homicide by a family member or intimate acquaintance.”
If anyone tells you, that you don't need a gun when rioting, looting and violent crime is happening right outside your front door, and the government isn't doing a thing to stop it, YOU NEED A GUN.
Nobody has needed a gun so far. Amazingly few gun deaths with all of these protests going on.
You said yesterday no guns involved...you were wrong as usual. Some criticized and took out of context what President Trump said about riots brings out shootings.. guess what he was right!
I never said no guns were involved. What are YOU talking about?
But I know Rump lies again when he said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Another night and no military has started shooting. He’s crazy but shooting American citizens would be political suicide. Just another lie to the base.
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days“
"And the gun nuts try to tell us we don’t need common sense gun control laws.
Sh’yeah, right"
Maybe if we enforced the gun laws my neighbor would have not had six gun possession charges dropped by the Richmond DA's office. Maybe another neighbor might still be living and another being sentenced to life in Red Onion if said murdered had not had 4 gun possession charges dropped including one in the commission of a felony. So shut the blankety blank up about gun laws because you do not enforce the ones you already have on the books.
Maybe if the republicans had not made such weak gun laws over the last 20+ years in power your neighbor would not have gotten off. DA’s don’t make the law.
Your rant only demonstrates the need for much tougher gun control laws.
In other large first world democracies with tough national gun control laws, like England, people almost never get shot compared to the frequency in the USA.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Thugs burn, loot and destroy other people’s property.......legitimate protesters don’t!
Fifty years of Democrat leadership . Richmonders should feel very proud.
Let's not forget Tom Bliley was the REPUBLICAN MAYOR in the early 80's. Not quite 50 years Brah.
Oh, over 30 years of Democrat leadership. That makes all the difference, right?
Steve - I didn’t see any “Richmond leadership” accuser, let alone indicted, for rioting.
How would republican leadership have fared better?
Because there was no leadership. Stoney surfaced after the damage was done. Just like the Governorswdi ya to the virus.
Daytime protests are likely to be peaceful, but those intent on destruction wait until night.
A lot of truth to that!
Yep, you make a great point David, peaceful protests by day, looting rioting and violent crime by night...…… See a pattern?
