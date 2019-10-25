Nicole Rawlings had no idea her twin sister was in a toxic relationship until police found her shot to death in her Henrico County town home on New Year’s Eve.
“I don’t know what she went through,” Rawlings said Thursday night after a YWCA Richmond vigil that was held to remember all those lost to domestic violence. “With her here, it wasn’t clear. But without her. ...”
Rawlings, who was a guest speaker at the vigil, said her sister had no visible signs of bruising. She wasn’t isolated. She was unhappy in a relationship, which her family knew but wasn’t a red flag by itself, Rawlings said.
It wasn’t until two weeks after Michelle Rawlings’ death and a week after she was laid to rest that Nicole Rawlings found some answers in her 25-year-old sister’s diary.
“I read it,” Nicole Rawlings said. “But I heard her speaking it. I literally had a panic attack. Her being my second half, my best friend, my twin — I was supposed to protect her. She didn’t tell me.”
Henrico police said Michelle Rawlings was the victim in an apparent murder-suicide. She and Tyshawn Buckner, 24, were found dead in the 3600 block of Kings Point Court, off North Laburnum Road.
Linda Tissiere, the CEO of YWCA Richmond, said the most dangerous time in a relationship where there is intimate partner violence is when the person being abused is brave enough to leave. Her organization hopes to provide a safe landing spot for those fleeing violence, as well as a platform to rebuild their lives.
“At YWCA Richmond, we are on a mission to be the source of strength and safety and transformation for survivors of domestic violence in our region,” Tissiere said. The YWCA offers a 24-hour regional hotline — (804) 612-6126 — and resources such as counseling and emergency sheltering.
For the past 24 years, the YWCA has held a vigil in October, which is designated as domestic violence awareness month, during which volunteers and staff recite a list of names of those lost in the Richmond region.
Despite their best efforts, the list continues to grow.
“Every year, we hope that we’re not going to have to add new names,” Tissiere said. “We want to remember those we’ve lost, but we don’t want to have to mourn the passing of new victims.”
Along with Michelle Rawlings, added to the list this year were Nariah Ivy Brown, a 17-month-old girl who died after a brutal sexual assault in a Richmond hotel; and Johnathan R. Holloman, 33, who authorities believe was stabbed by his wife while the couple’s children were in their South Richmond home.
“We’ll always have that hole in our hearts,” said Michael Rawlings Sr., who coaches girls basketball at Atlee High School in Hanover County. Michelle Rawlings, his daughter, was his assistant coach. “That can’t heal because it’s missing.”
Two years ago next month, Eddie Wyatt’s daughter Renita Williams, 32, and grandson Jaishaun Wells, 15, were killed by Williams’ husband.
“I’m just trying to get back now,” Wyatt told the crowd when organizers asked families to share how they’re honoring their loved ones. “I’m trying to dig out of this hole, and stop blaming myself.”
Wyatt started an organization called Dads Against Domestic Violence to help connect people with resources. The organization’s tagline reads: “Tell somebody what’s really going on.”
The Rawlings family set up The Michelle L. Rawlings Legacy Foundation to honor their loved one, who graduated from Norfolk State University with a psychology degree. They awarded the foundation’s first scholarship this year to a former Atlee basketball player who now attends Virginia Commonwealth University.
“We just want to keep on doing things in her name so that she continues to live on shining like the bright person that she was,” said Michael Rawlings II, Michelle’s brother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.