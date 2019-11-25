Police lights

Henrico County police said a false alarm prompted their presence at Brookland Middle School on Monday afternoon, but the investigation led officers to Wilder Middle School, where two students are being questioned.

"While there was a significant police presence along Parham Road, it is important to note, all students are safe, and there is no emergency," police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said in a statement.

At 1:10 p.m. Monday, the Henrico Emergency Communications Center received a call indicating there was a possible threat at Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive.

Police, who were providing updates via Twitter, tweeted 40 minutes later: "There is NO shooting and NO reported injuries. Investigation ongoing. This appears to be a false call."

The investigation led police to students at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Pecka said. The two schools are less than 15 minutes apart.

Officers responded to Wilder Middle, where it was also determined that there was no threat nor any injuries. Two Wilder students are being questioned, Pecka confirmed.

The schools are operating on a regular schedule at this time, police said.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription