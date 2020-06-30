Law enforcement officers protect some communities and police others. Low-income communities of color are policed; mostly white and affluent neighborhoods, protected.
That dichotomy was on full display two decades ago when Phillip E. Brown Sr. was arrested for Walking While Black on Monument Avenue during the wee hours.
Brown was walking home from his job at St. Mary’s Hospital when police stopped him, asked for his ID and ultimately pepper-sprayed him before throwing him on the ground and arresting him. He was charged with illegal use of a highway by a pedestrian and obstructing a police officer in performing his duty.
During the January 1997 trial, Richmond General District Judge Thomas O. Jones asked Brown why he hadn’t walked on better-lit Broad Street. The question was beside the point: Had Brown been a white woman, the officer might have asked if everything were OK instead of locking him up.
Monument is every bit as public as Broad. That Jones asked the question speaks to the historic role of the two streets in Richmond and how the racial hegemony expressed by Monument Avenue’s Confederate statues is both symbolic and real.
Brown was convicted of the offenses and appealed. Then-Commonwealth’s Attorney David M. Hicks withdrew the charges. But Monument Avenue, until the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations, remained an aggressively white space.
As we confront racist policing, this avenue has become a battleground, with police using tear gas and other “less lethal” weapons against demonstrators.
Stepping into this morass is Richmond’s new police chief, Gerald Smith.
Smith represents another Richmond tic — a penchant for nostalgia. He served under then-Charlotte-Mecklenburg, N.C. Police Chief Rodney Monroe, a popular chief here from 2005 to 2008. But Smith’s former employer has a history of police-community turmoil, including riots after the 2016 police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. The department is under an injunction for its use of so-called “riot control” methods in a peaceful protest June 2.
Smith arrives after the two-week tenure of interim chief William “Jody” Blackwell, whose selection by Mayor Levar Stony left folks beyond the Black Lives Matter movement incredulous. Blackwell fatally shot a man on the job in 2002. Although he was cleared of wrongdoing, his history at this moment should have been a non-starter.
You don’t do reform by fiat. Smith’s hiring, with no public say, is a continuum of profoundly undemocratic impulses in Virginia. This top down rule by the elite was molded into a science by the Byrd machine and lives on today, even in cities run by African American elected officials.
If we are to reform or reimagine an institution as deeply rooted in racism as law enforcement, the process must be a collaborative effort emanating from the people. That we are at this moment is the consequences of misplaced priorities, failed public policy and our inability to confront this nation’s legacy of racism.
In the meantime, our monument problem is exacerbating our policing problem. The city and state appear to have erected a labyrinth of barriers, aided by the courts, that have stymied elected officials from removing them. Somehow, the process has been smoother in other cities, including Wilmington, N.C., a city with a history as fraught as Richmond’s, including a coup d’etat and race massacre comparable to that of Tulsa, Okla.
The graffiti-covered Lee monument is our Berlin Wall. During the Cold War era, America lamented the wall as a symbol of Iron Curtain oppression while ignoring its own Magnolia Curtain of Confederate iconography celebrating blood, treason and subjugation.
For those unsettled by the Black Lives Matter movement, revolutions are typically messier and more violent than this. That includes the one that birthed this nation and the Confederate rebellion still unfolding today.
“There are clear fissures in our sense of community and in our traditional social hierarchies,” said Jonathan Zur, president and CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. “But this moment also feels incredibly purposeful — and even occasionally hopeful. More people than ever before seem to be aware of the systemic injustices and pain that many of our neighbors who are Black have felt for so long. And more people are using their voices to call for change.”
It’s infuriating that it took this long, Zur said. But he sees an opportunity to alter the trajectory of our city and region and carve out a moment for introspection, learning, commitment and action. “Going back to business as usual is not an option.”
Those longing for a return to normal must realize that the norm has been profoundly unjust and unsustainable.
Until we all feel protected, served and safe, with lives of equal worth, none of us will truly be free.
