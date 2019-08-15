A Richmond woman faces charges of reckless driving and hit-and-run after a collision in a West Broad Street crosswalk that injured a runner Saturday.
Police said Samantha F. Jennings, 26, of the 1200 block of Mount Erin Drive in Fulton Hill, was charged. The crash occurred at 8:43 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Broad Street, just east of Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center.
The runner was headed south and crossing Broad Street at Harrison Street. Police said Jennings was traveling east on Broad Street when she disregarded a red light and collided with the runner. Jennings stopped briefly but left before police arrived, police said.
The runner, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. The runner was participating at the time with the Sports Backers Marathon Training Team, which trains in the area on weekends. Saturday was the group’s first training run for the half-marathon in November.
VCU police have assisted Richmond police in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call hit-and-run investigator W. Kress at (804) 646-0280.
