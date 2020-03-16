crime scene

A woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and a man died in an apparent suicide on Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday, Richmond police said.

Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a person shot. The officers found a 33-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Police said her injuries were considered life-threatening but she was in stable condition at a hospital.

The officers also found a 34-year-old man who apparently shot himself. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police recovered a gun and are not looking for any suspects. 

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email