A woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and a man died in an apparent suicide on Jefferson Davis Highway on Sunday, Richmond police said.
Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a person shot. The officers found a 33-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Police said her injuries were considered life-threatening but she was in stable condition at a hospital.
The officers also found a 34-year-old man who apparently shot himself. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police recovered a gun and are not looking for any suspects.
