A woman's body was found in the James River on Wednesday after first-responders from Richmond and Henrico and Hanover counties searched around the Huguenot Bridge where a vehicle had been left abandoned on Tuesday night.
Around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted that an unoccupied SUV was left parked along the center of the bridge, according to Henrico police.
Police said on Wednesday that they were in the preliminary stages of a death investigation after the woman's body was recovered from the James River.
Criminal investigators are working with the medical examiner's office to confirm the identity, and notify the woman's family before identifying her.
Police are asking that anyone who was driving along the Huguenot Bridge last night or saw anything contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.