A woman found dead last week in a Petersburg cemetery had been fatally shot as a result of a homicide, the state medical examiner's office said Thursday.
The body of Virginia Allen, 43, of Petersburg, was discovered Oct. 13 on the property of Little Church Street Cemetery on Mingea Street, Petersburg police said.
Her body was unclothed but clothing was found nearby, police said last week.
In a separate case, the medical examiner's office said Hakim Browder, 21, of Petersburg, who last Friday died after being found with gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue, was the victim of a homicide. He died of gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg, the medical examiner's office said.
The two deaths bring Petersburg's homicide count this year to 14, Petersburg police Chief Kenneth Miller said. The city set a record of 17 homicides in 2018.
Our fellow citizens continue to die at the end of a gun barrel and all our Republican representatives have to offer is “thoughts and prayers.”
It’s time to vote in Democrats who will use votes and laws to promote the phenomenally better outcomes seen in places with common sense gun control laws like England. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
