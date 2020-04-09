A woman was found dead in a car Thursday following an apparent shooting in Richmond's East End, police said.
Richmond Police said that around 6:51 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Blakey Street where they found an adult woman in a car "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound." She was pronounced dead at the scene, RPD said in a news release.
Police detectives are still working on finding out more information about the death. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
