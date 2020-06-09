A Salvadoran woman who fled the country last year after facing a manslaughter charge in a vehicle crash that killed a Henrico County woman in 2018 was found not guilty after a bench trial Tuesday.
Osmaira E. Mendez-Urdaneta, 50, said she fell asleep at the wheel prior to the Aug. 16, 2018, crash that caused her car to swerve off the road and strike Beverly Paige Bourgeois, who was doing yard work along North Parham Road near Tucker High School.
Bourgeois died two weeks later from her injuries.
Henrico District Court Judge Rich Wallerstein ruled that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that Mendez-Urdaneta was aware of her condition when she fell asleep while driving, according to special prosecutor Rob Cerullo.
“Her condition wasn’t so bad that she was too impaired to drive,” Cerullo said in an interview after the bench trial.
The verdict follows an international search for Mendez-Urdaneta, who left the country sometime after the crash.
The day after the accident, police charged Mendez-Urdaneta with reckless driving and driving without a license. When she failed to appear on those charges at an Oct. 25, 2018 hearing in Henrico General District Court, Cerullo obtained a warrant against Mendez-Urdaneta on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
After learning that Mendez-Urdaneta had left the country, Cerullo contacted the international police organization known as Interpol in March 2019 to file a Red Notice, which is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition. Interpol alerted Cerullo Oct. 20, 2019, that Mendez-Urdaneta was on a flight bound for Madrid, and Spanish officers took her into custody after she arrived.
She remained in Spanish custody for two months before her extradition to the United States, where she was taken into custody by Henrico crash team police investigators. The Spanish extradition treaty with the United States mandates that extraditions only occur on felony charges, so Mendez-Urdaneta’s misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving without a license were dropped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
wth? In the country illegally and kills someone while SHE is driving????? Hello?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.