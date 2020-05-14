A 22-year-old woman was found Wednesday morning lying on a bike path along Williamsburg Avenue.
Dominique Danzy had been shot, according to Richmond police, and died on the scene in the 4300 block of Williamsburg Avenue.
The bike path is near Stone Brewing and connects the two parking lots and Gillies Creek Park. Police would not say if Danzy was exercising when she was shot.
Officers were called to the area around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday. She was declared dead 20 minutes later.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.
The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Another victim of gun nuts’ love of guns to the exclusion of common sense. Where are the daily reports of “defensive use” of guns? Surely, if that was happening the newspaper would report these heroic citizens overcoming the aggressor. That Texas guy was paraded around as a national hero for killing the shooter in the church... even though two citizens already lay dead on the floor and his “defensive gun” didn’t do a thing to defend them from dying.
Other large first world democracies that are serious about limiting the number of gun deaths have demonstrated that common sense national gun control laws provide AMAZINGLY better outcomes.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
That's right. In England you can be attacked with a knife or have acid thrown in your face.
Another murder committed by a criminal. Nothing more.
So, when someone is run over by a drunk driver, do you say, "Another victim of automobile nuts' love of cars!" ? You simply cannot bring yourself to acknowledge evil and blame the criminal for his acts. It's always the fault of someone else, who had absolutely nothing to do with the problem.
