A 22-year-old woman was found Wednesday morning lying on a bike path along Williamsburg Avenue.

Dominique Danzy had been shot, according to Richmond police, and died on the scene in the 4300 block of Williamsburg Avenue.

The bike path is near Stone Brewing and connects the two parking lots and Gillies Creek Park. Police would not say if Danzy was exercising when she was shot.

Officers were called to the area around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday. She was declared dead 20 minutes later.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

