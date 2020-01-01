arrest made in fatal Richmond shooting

Mateen B. Johnson, charged with involuntary manslaughter

 BY FRANK GREEN Richmond Times-Dispatch

A Henrico County man has been charged in a woman's shooting death in Richmond.

Richmond police said they were called to the 2500 block of North Avenue at 12:13 a.m. on New Year's Day for the report of a shooting. The victim was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where she died of her injury.

Police identified the victim as La-tiyah S. Hood, 28, of the 3000 block of O Street in Richmond.

The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death, police said.

Mateen B. Johnson, 25, of the 7600 block of Portadown Court in Henrico, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that investigators had information that led to the involuntary manslaughter charge. He did not release the reason but said the charge could be changed later.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

