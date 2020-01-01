A Henrico County man has been charged in a woman's shooting death in Richmond.
Richmond police said they were called to the 2500 block of North Avenue at 12:13 a.m. on New Year's Day for the report of a shooting. The victim was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where she died of her injury.
Police identified the victim as La-tiyah S. Hood, 28, of the 3000 block of O Street in Richmond.
The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death, police said.
Mateen B. Johnson, 25, of the 7600 block of Portadown Court in Henrico, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
A police spokesman said Wednesday that investigators had information that led to the involuntary manslaughter charge. He did not release the reason but said the charge could be changed later.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
First gun killing of the New Year.... only minutes into it!
Fortunately VA has elected a Dem majority government that will not turn tail and run from the capital rather than discuss and enact common sense gun control laws. It was SO obvious the strategy of “thought and prayers” would lose republicans the election. Now votes and laws will be put in place.... not only reducing gun violence... but also allowing women to make full medical decisions about their bodies and having the healthcare clinics re-opened to make women’s health needs more convenient, letting kids use the bathroom aligned with their gender, drawing new census districts that won’t have to be overturned in court because they will empower the vote of EVERY Virginian equally, more great jobs like the 25,000 Amazon jobs Democrats brought to Virginia, and even MORE affordable and accessible healthcare to Virginians.
Fewer guns = the majority choice
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.