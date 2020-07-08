A Henrico County woman who was last seen leaving a Richmond restaurant where she worked on July 4 was found dead Tuesday in a cornfield in eastern Henrico, authorities said Wednesday.
Hope Ann Aheimer, 26, who worked at Bottoms up Pizza in the 1700 block of Dock Street, was seen leaving the area late on the night of Saturday, July 4.
On Sunday, just before 5:30 p.m., she was reported missing, and friends and family had posted on social media to alert the community of her disappearance, the Henrico police said.
On Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., someone notified the authorities of a “suspicious situation” in which a vehicle was seen in a cornfield, the police said. Authorities found Aheimer’s body and her vehicle in the area near New Market Road and Rockingham Street in eastern Henrico.
Police did not discuss how Aheimer may have died, and a spokesman for the state medical examiner’s office could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.
“This incident remains a death investigation,” a police news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
