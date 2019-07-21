The Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was rescued from the James River early Sunday morning, officials said.
State police responded to calls of a disabled SUV abandoned on I-95 at the 74 mile marker on the James River Bridge at 6:18 a.m. Shortly afterward, Richmond Fire and Rescue had located the woman in the river alive. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Police confirmed that the identification in the abandoned SUV matched that of the woman rescued from the river.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.