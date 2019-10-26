A woman was shot in South Richmond on Saturday evening and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Richmond police responsed to a call in the 2100 block of Maury Street and found a woman who'd been shot at least once.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
