Three people were shot and wounded and a fourth person - the suspected gunman - was found dead in a domestic-related shooting Monday night in Powhatan County, the sheriff's office said.
The deceased was identified as Raymond Morlock Jr., 56, of Powhatan.
The sheriff's office received a call about a domestic dispute in progress about 8 p.m., when a caller stated that a family member at a residence in the 5000 block of Old Buckingham Road had a gun and was pointing it at people, Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss said in a release.
Moments later, three people inside the home were shot; all three were able to flee the residence, Searfoss said.
Responding officers located the three victims and were informed by them that the shooter had gone back into the home. Deputies attended to the victims and established a perimeter around the residence, Searfoss said.
One victim was airlifted to a local hospital and the two others were transported by ambulance. All three were wounded but survived, Searfoss said.
With assistance of tactical teams from police departments in Chesterfield County and Richmond the residence was searched and Morlock was found dead inside, Searfoss said.
The sheriff's office did not release the names of the shooting victims or describe their relationships to Morlock.
An investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
And it’s going to get worse. The mental strain on families due to the COVID-19 and we can’t even call help lines anymore because of Red Flag laws ——-
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.