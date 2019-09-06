Preston Borst

Preston Borst

Ashland police said Friday that an 18-year-old town resident has been charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said Preston Borst was arrested by investigators on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. The arrest stems from a reported shooting at 11:46 p.m. on July 25, at the South Taylor Street Park in the 700 block of South Taylor Street.

The day after the incident, police said that when they arrived at the park they found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by Hanover County Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

This investigation continues and additional charges may be filed, said police Friday.

