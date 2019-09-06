Ashland police said Friday that an 18-year-old town resident has been charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police said Preston Borst was arrested by investigators on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. The arrest stems from a reported shooting at 11:46 p.m. on July 25, at the South Taylor Street Park in the 700 block of South Taylor Street.
The day after the incident, police said that when they arrived at the park they found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by Hanover County Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
This investigation continues and additional charges may be filed, said police Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yet another shooting by someone who was able to obtain a gun but can’t buy a pack of cigarettes at any store in VA. Tough common sense gun control laws keep guns out of the hands of offenders. It’s time for our legislators to put citizens lives ahead of gun rights and pass common sense gun control laws. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.