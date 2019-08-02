Police tape
Colonial Heights police are investigating the shooting death of a child believed to be 3 years old.

Sgt. Renee Walters, a spokeswoman for the department, said police were called to the 100 block of Bruce Avenue in Colonial Heights around 6:45 a.m. Friday about a shooting.

"Officers and medical personnel from Colonial Heights Fire and EMS responded and they determined a juvenile male - we believe to be approximately 3 years old - was deceased on the scene," said Walters.

Walters said the incident is still in the preliminary part of the investigation and that as of 10 a.m. there had been no arrest.

"We do not feel that there is any danger to the public, we're not actively looking for anyone at this point even though it's preliminary, we believe everything to be contained to this scene," said Walters.

