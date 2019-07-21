The Richmond Police Department identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday on Creighton Road as 21-year-old Javonte Mangum.
Officers responded to a report of random gunfire at the 2100 block of Creighton Road at approximately 3:47 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police found Mangum suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and died later Sunday morning.
The RPD asks that anyone with information about the homicide call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804)646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000 to report anonymously.
