Police lights

A 2-year-old child was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday night after random gunfire erupted outside a Henrico County home, according to police. The toddler is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 6:04 p.m. in the 400 block of Winston Street, near the Richmond Raceway. Police said they were responded to a "report of a firearm violation."

"As officers arrived, it was apparent shots had been fired along Winston Street," police said.

Officers then learned that the 2-year-old victim had been shot while inside a home in the block. The child was taken to a hospital by family.

Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to this incident, police said.

Anyone who may have heard something or seen any suspicious behavior in the area is asked to contact Detective Seay at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Community members may also submit anonymous tips by using the P3 Tips on their electronic devices.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

