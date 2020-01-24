ambulance lights

A man from Northern Virginia died early Friday morning after crashing into a GRTC Pulse bus stop on Broad Street, according to police.

Richmond Police Department's Crash Team identified the driver as Leo Rocha-Miranda, 21, of Springfield.

The crash occurred around 12:39 a.m. in the 2200 block of W. Broad Street, between Hermitage Road and the Science Museum. Officers said that Rocha-Miranda struck the protection poles around the GRTC Pulse bus and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Rocha-Miranda's was the only vehicle involved in the collision, police said.

The department's crash team continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671

