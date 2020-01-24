A man from Northern Virginia died early Friday morning after crashing into a GRTC Pulse bus stop on Broad Street, according to police.
Richmond Police Department's Crash Team identified the driver as Leo Rocha-Miranda, 21, of Springfield.
The crash occurred around 12:39 a.m. in the 2200 block of W. Broad Street, between Hermitage Road and the Science Museum. Officers said that Rocha-Miranda struck the protection poles around the GRTC Pulse bus and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Rocha-Miranda's was the only vehicle involved in the collision, police said.
The department's crash team continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Of course you should be vigilant at all times, but let us not pretend that navigating Broad is the same as it was prior to the Pulse. Lanes switch back and forth between bus only and all vehicle. Cars are allowed to park in what used to be traffic lanes. Pulse stops rear up and make it difficult to tell from what direction pedestrians will be approaching. What used to be a straightforward drive and has turned into a challenging puzzle.
remove those Pulse stations and return Broad St back to a straight line, east-west. What a mistake to accept those Fed funds before they expired. Look where greed got you... RVA city council.... more blood on your hands. You have turned Broad Street into the Le Mans.
Agree. Very surprised that there aren’t constant severe accidents on Broad. It’s like driving a maze and as if Broad wasn’t already congested before, add the complications of navigating the bus only lanes, left bus only, left, zig zag lanes and eliminating an entire lane of travel.
It’s more appropriate to attribute this crash to driver error, rather than blaming it on acceptance of federal funds. Driving on Broad is really pretty easy if you’re careful and pay attention. Come to think of it, you should be careful and pay attention every second that you’re driving whether on Broad or elsewhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.