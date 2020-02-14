Petersburg police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was struck by a bullet while sitting in an apartment Thursday night.
Police said the child was shot in the right arm from a bullet that came from outside of the apartment in the 2300 block of Navajo Court in eastern Petersburg. Her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
Police ask anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. You can also go to P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.