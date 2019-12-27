The body of an 89-year-old female pedestrian was found Friday morning along E. Laburnum Avenue following a hit-and-run crash in Henrico County, resting against a white picket fence that lines the property of the Glenwood Farms apartment community.
Neighbors said Rosa Brown, who lived within a block of where she died, was kind and walked everywhere. Two people reported hearing a thud nearby around 6 p.m. Thursday, but it wasn't until 9:02 a.m. Friday that police were called to the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Bolling Road.
The area is home to a bus stop and dozens of businesses are a block away, where Laburnum meets Mechanicsville Turnpike. Police are still working to determine when exactly when Brown was hit. An initial investigation revealed that a car traveling south on E. Laburnum Avenue struck the woman, according to Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesman for the police division. The driver did not stop, Pecka said.
It was the first of two hit-and-run crashes reported Friday and the 10th pedestrian fatality in Henrico this year. The county has surpassed every other Richmond-area locality in pedestrian deaths two years in a row, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Richmond has had 6 pedestrian deaths this year; Chesterfield, 7; and one pedestrian has been killed in Hanover. One of the deaths in Henrico occurred on Interstate 64 and was not included in county police data released Friday.
Except for a temporary dip in 2015, when there was one fatality in Henrico, the number of pedestrian deaths in the county has increased or remained steady year-over-year since the DMV began tracking crash data in 2010.
There have been 80 crashes involving pedestrians - 2 on interstates - resulting in a total of 89 injuries so far this year in Henrico; there were 91 crashes involving pedestrians resulting in 110 injuries last year.
Heavy fog made visibility difficult overnight and early Friday. Pecka said officers haven't yet determined if that was a factor in the crash or the discovery of the body. The National Weather Service at Wakefield issued a dense fog advisory for the Richmond area Friday morning saying driving conditions would be hazardous. Visibility averaged a half-mile or less, the service said.
A second hit-and-run crash - this one involving a bicyclist and a vehicle - was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Nuckols Road. The cyclist was taken to the hospital, police said.
The county has also seen a record high in biking deaths with two fatal crashes. Since 2015, the county has reported one bike fatality each year until this year's increase.
Police department spokesman Pecka said: "Henrico remains committed to raising awareness to pedestrian safety through the 'Watch Your Step' campaign. We encourage those who primarily walk to walk safe, by using flashlights, wear reflective clothing, walk against traffic, and cross at an intersection."
Police are asking anyone with information about either crash to call the division at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This poor lady and her family! There are too many hit-and-runs in the Richmond area these days that possibly indicate how the drivers are looking at their cell phones and take off in hopes of avoiding being caught.
